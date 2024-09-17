Celtic have been backed to take advantage of the newly revamped Champions League format by Chris Sutton, who suggests the Hoops have an ‘enormous’ opportunity to secure early points against Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday night.

In a first meeting between the sides in over six decades, Celtic are tipped to capitalise on their favourable start with Champions League debutants in their path.

The Scottish giants have struggled to compete in Europe in recent years and have never won the opening game of a Champions League campaign previously, in their past 12 attempts.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have made a flawless start to the 2024/25 season, winning all five of their league matches, including a 2-0 victory over Hearts last weekend.

Record signing Arne Engels was handed his first start on Saturday and marked his debut appearance with a 52nd-minute penalty, before Luke McCowan sealed the victory with an 89th-minute curled shot.

Celtic Tipped for European Success

After being handed a favourable draw

Sutton, speaking on The Monday Night Club show, tipped Celtic to capitalise on their favourable Champions League draw, with Slovan Bratislava in their sights:

“Last season, Celtic were out after four games and that was catastrophic, and it was quite a gentle group for them. “But I think this format does give them a better opportunity. But hence, you know, having said all that, the players have to go out and perform and get points on the board. “And that's why the start is crucial. I don't want to describe the game as a gimme, but if you were to hand-pick a team to play for Celtic in the first game, it would be Bratislava at home. So that is so enormous.”

In the new tournament format, according to Opta, Celtic have been handed one of the easier sets of eight opponents in the first stage, having avoided clashes with European powerhouses.

The Scottish champions will arguably face the weakest sides from pot one in RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, while Club Brugge and Atalanta await from pot two.

Pot three saw Brendan Rodgers’ side matched with Young Boys and Dinamo Zagreb, while Aston Villa and Slovan Bratislava clashes loom from pot four.

Celtic’s 2024/25 Champions League Fixtures Matchday Date Opponent Home/Away Matchday 1 18 September 2024 Slovan Bratislava Home Matchday 2 1 October 2024 Borussia Dortmund Away Matchday 3 23 October 2024 Atalanta Away Matchday 4 5 November 2024 RB Leipzig Home Matchday 5 27 November 2024 Club Brugge Home Matchday 6 10 December 2024 Dinamo Zagreb Away Matchday 7 22 January 2025 Young Boys Home Matchday 8 29 January 2025 Aston Villa Away

Leeds Beat Celtic to Ao Tanaka

Japanese ace ‘had opportunity’ for Parkhead move

Leeds United beat Celtic and several European clubs in the race for midfielder Ao Tanaka, who put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

Per the report, the 25-year-old ‘had opportunities’ to join Celtic, as well as Danish side Midtjylland and newly-promoted Serie A outfit Como, before eventually deciding on a move to Leeds.

Tanaka’s superb season in Germany saw him net eight goals across all competitions and register four assists for Fortuna Düsseldorf, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.

The Japanese international made his debut for Leeds before the international break, in a 2-0 win against Hull City.

