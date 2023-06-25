Celtic will follow up the appointment of Brendan Rodgers with 'exciting additions' in the transfer market 'over the next couple of weeks', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rodgers has rejoined Celtic on a three-year deal, as per BBC Sport, and will be hoping to emulate his first spell at the club when he won seven consecutive domestic trophies between.

The Northern Irishman left Glasgow in February 2019 with the Bhoys holding an eight-point lead in the Scottish Premiership - a title they would go on to win along with securing the 'treble treble' that Rodgers helped achieve.

Celtic transfer news

According to The Sun, Celtic have made an offer for winger Yang Hyun-jun, who plays for Gangwon FC in the K-League. The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 60 league appearances in South Korea and is part of his country's u23 squad. He was named K-League Young Player of the Year in 2022.

The Sun are also reporting that Valerenga's highly-rated 20-year-old Odin Thiago Holm has had a medical in London ahead of a move to Parkhead.

The Norwegian has made 54 appearances in his country's top flight and scored six goals, along with appearing internationally at every age group from u15 to u20 level. As per the Daily Record, the central midfielder will cost £2.6 million.

Leicester City's Wilfried Ndidi has been linked to a reunion with his former boss at Celtic by the same source, although prohibitive wages could mean a transfer to Saudi Arabia is more likely for the Nigerian.

What has Jones said about Celtic?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, I think Celtic will look to follow up the Rodgers news with some more exciting additions over the next couple of weeks. They really need some players that will reignite the passion of last season. They don't want this to fizzle out, this feeling they've had."

What can we expect from Celtic this summer?

The signings of Yang and Holm would effectively be picking up where the recently departed Ange Postecoglou left off, scouring leagues from around the world for young talent to develop.

Rodgers will likely look to add more experienced players to his squad, and we should (slowly) see Celtic's focus shift back closer to home after unearthing such gems as Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate thanks to Postecoglou's knowledge of Japanese football. This would be a shame given the scouting network they have developed, but Rodgers generally tends to sign players from Europe's top five leagues.