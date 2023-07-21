Celtic are set to miss out on an in-demand goalkeeper as Turkish outfit Fenerbahçe are closing in on a deal, with Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT it will come as a ‘bit of a blow’ to the Parkhead side.

Croatian star Dominik Livakovic first caught the attention of many clubs during the World Cup as he was a vital cog in his nation’s third-place finish.

Celtic transfer news – Dominik Livakovic

Not too long ago, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph reported that Celtic were in the market for a fresh goalkeeper this summer, with Dinamo Zagreb’s No1 Livakovic their priority target.

The Zadar-born stopper has just one year remaining on his contract, hence why his current employers feel obliged to sell their prized asset.

Having helped them win their sixth domestic title on the trot, it seems the 28-year-old is moving on to pastures new – but not to Parkhead.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to his Twitter following that Fenerbahçe have hijacked the deal. The Italian journalist claimed that personal terms had been reached between the two parties.

Luckily for them, the 19-time Turkish Süper Lig champions have got a sound goalkeeper on their hands. Per Fbref, he boasts a superb 77.1% save percentage per 90, while also showcasing his ball-playing ability by taking 45.67 touches per 90.

His move to Fenerbahçe would have come as a shock to Brendan Rodgers' Celtic side, though Jones told GIVEMESPORT that having Joe Hart, who brings ample leadership qualities, already part of the squad ‘first and foremost’ is what the Hoops need next term.

What did Dean Jones say about Celtic and Dominik Livakovic?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, I do feel like it’s a bit of a blow because I think that they thought they were making progress on it and suddenly, that’s all gone to pot, and they’re not going to get him, so it’s back to the drawing board really, in terms of looking for another goalkeeper.

“But on the flip side, at least they’ve got a very reliable goalkeeper in Joe Hart leaping into the new season. He’s a leader on and off the pitch and I think that’s exactly what Celtic need first and foremost next season.”

What next for Celtic?

As Jones alluded to, it’s back to ‘the drawing board’ for the Glaswegian club in order to decipher which goalkeeper they will lodge interest in instead.

Especially as MailOnline claim that concerns have arisen over the 36-year-old Hart’s ball-playing capabilities as the club’s first choice shot-stopper.

Both Benjamin Siegrist and Scott Bain have committed their futures to Celtic until 2026, but neither are likely to be promoted should Hart elect to embark on a fresh challenge.

Away from the goalkeeper dilemma it has been reported that paperwork is to blame for the delayed deals for Gangwon FC winger Hyun-jun Yang and Busan Park’s Hyeok-kyu Kwon, two players who will now not be joining the club in the Japan-based pre-season campaign.

Fan favourite Jota has, however, left the club to sign for Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad in a deal worth £25m.

The fleet-footed 24-year-old winger boasted a commendable 27 goal involvements in 43 games for Celtic last campaign which begs the question: who will be able to step up to the plate to fulfil the duties of the outgoing talisman?