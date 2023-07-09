Celtic icon Kieran Tierney 'would love to come back' to Parkhead as he nears a potential exit from Arsenal, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has told GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers, who is back in the Bhoys' dugout for a second time after he was appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor last month, is looking to bolster his squad during the remainder of the transfer window.

Celtic transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to The Scottish Sun, Tierney could be in line to make a romantic return to Celtic as he has refused to close the door on heading back to Glasgow.

The report suggests a temporary switch to the Bhoys could be a possibility if a substantial loan fee and significant compromise over wages can be agreed, while the Scotland international is spending the close season mulling over his future.

Respected journalist Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would be an 'unbelievable moment' if Tierney opts to head back to his former club ahead of the upcoming campaign getting underway.

But the Scottish Premiership giants are not the only side in the hunt for the 26-year-old's services as he has been identified as Newcastle United's top left-back target ahead of Champions League action returning to St James' Park.

It is understood that Tierney has been put on the market by Arsenal, with the north Londoners open to sanctioning his permanent exit for £35million.

What has Anthony Joseph said about Tierney?

Joseph believes Tierney would be keen to head back to Celtic after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal, which resulted in him being restricted to just six Premier League starts last season.

However, the Sky Sports reporter believes there are a number of obstacles to negotiate before the £110,000-per-week man could potentially link-up with Rodgers' side ahead of looking to defend their Scottish Premiership title.

Joseph told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure he would love to come back to Celtic. I'm sure Celtic would love to have him back as well.

"But I think there will be some major hurdles to overcome for that to actually happen now."

What's next for Celtic?

Having led Celtic to 118 wins during his initial spell at the helm, according to Transfermarkt, Rodgers will have his sights firmly set on enjoying another trophy-laden spell.

The Northern Irishman lifted silverware seven times before leaving the Bhoys for Leicester City, where he clinched the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Rodgers has inherited a squad which enjoyed plenty of success under Postecoglou, who brought the curtain down on his Celtic tenure when he was appointed as Tottenham Hotspur's new chief last month.

But, having seen Jota depart for Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad in a £25million deal, he is likely to want to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements.

Odin Thiago Holm became Rodgers' first signing since heading back to Parkhead, having agreed a £2.6million fee with Valerenga, while Marco Tilio sealed a £1.5million switch from Melbourne City earlier this week.

However, with an opening day clash against Ross County just a matter of weeks away, the 50-year-old could welcome further fresh faces into his squad.