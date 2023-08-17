Celtic have been boosted in their hopes of luring Ryan Fraser to Parkhead despite the Newcastle United star having alternative options, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the September 1 deadline as he goes in search of another Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic transfer news - Ryan Fraser

According to The Northern Echo, Celtic are looking to take advantage of Fraser falling out of favour at Newcastle by making a formal approach.

The report suggests the Scotland international has been identified as a target as Rodgers wants to add another winger to his options ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, while his Premier League employers are unlikely to demand a significant fee as they want to get his £70,000-per-week wages off their books.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Fraser is among the names at the top of Celtic's wishlist with the deadline fast-approaching.

Although the 29-year-old has made 59 appearances for Newcastle, which has allowed him to rack up nine goal contributions, his days at St James' Park appear to be numbered.

That is because Fraser has been stripped of his squad number, and he has not trained with the first-team since getting involved in a bitter feud with head coach Eddie Howe in March.

While the former Bournemouth man has been linked with a move to Championship outfit Southampton, who are seeking an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season, a switch to St Mary's has not come to fruition.

What has Dean Jones said about Fraser?

Jones believes Celtic's hopes of recruiting Fraser have been bolstered as he has already shown he has no interest in dropping into the Championship, despite being offered lucrative terms.

The respected journalist feels a move to Glasgow could excite the wide-man as he looks to get his career back on track.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm waiting for someone to take a chance on Ryan Fraser. It's surprising, in a way, that he's remained at Newcastle so far, but it's largely down to the fact that he's been very cautious about stepping down to the Championship.

"Even though there have been offers there, and some of them quite decent, he didn't really want to do that.

"He's been hoping that something exciting might open up. Maybe this is it. Maybe the chance to join Celtic and link-up with Brendan Rodgers could be something that ticks those boxes for him."

What's next for Celtic?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is likely to become the latest Celtic acquisition.

The reliable journalist suggests the Bhoys have made significant progress in attempting to sign the Sweden international, who has made 27 appearances for this current employers, and there is little chance of the deal falling through at this stage.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has revealed that Lagerbielke is due to undergo a medical and finalise terms on a long-term contract this week as the £3million switch has edged closer.

Although the 23-year-old remained tight-lipped when he was quizzed over a potential move to Celtic, he admitted negotiations have been taking place behind the scenes.