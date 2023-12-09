Highlights David Turnbull is edging towards sealing his Celtic exit after making the decision not to sign a new contract.

Uncertainty over the Scotland international's future has led to Serie A heavyweights AC Milan showing interest.

Celtic have been keen to reach an agreement with Turnbull as he is preparing to enter the final five months of his current deal.

Celtic star David Turnbull is stuck in a 'cycle of doom' at Parkhead, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers could look to sell him during the January window.

Having built a commanding lead at the Scottish Premiership summit as they go in search of another title, after spending close to £20million during the summer, the Glasgow giants will be handed a fresh opportunity to give their squad a makeover next month.

Rodgers, who returned to the Celtic helm as Ange Postecoglou's successor ahead of the current campaign after also notching 118 wins during his first spell in charge, has hinted that Turnbull may be among those to seal a winter departure.

Turnbull linked with European giants amid Rodgers admission

Turnbull is edging closer to the Celtic exit door after Rodgers has conceded that discussions over a new contract have not gone to plan, according to The Scottish Sun, and he will be free to hold talks with overseas suitors at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the Northern Irish tactician will not lose sleep after the central midfielder, who has been at Parkhead since completing a £3million switch from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell in 2020, has refused to sign on the dotted line since negotiations were opened during the summer.

Turnbull is preparing to enter the final five months of his £14,000-per-week deal in a matter of weeks, which will hand admirers outside Scotland an opportunity to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement next month.

David Turnbull's season-by-season record at Celtic Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 1 0 0 0 0 2020/21 39 10 8 4 0 2021/22 42 10 8 4 0 2022/23 38 5 7 1 1 2023/24 15 7 0 1 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including December 5, 2023

A move to Serie A could be on the cards when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year as it is understood that AC Milan are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old and contemplating whether to fork out a £7million fee in order to lure him to the San Siro.

The Rossoneri’s interest comes after Turnbull has not allowed the uncertainty over his long-term future to have a significant impact on his performances, with him going into Wednesday's clash with Hibernian having found the back of the net seven times despite being restricted to less than 600 minutes of Scottish Premiership action this season.

The Scotland international’s exploits in the final third of the pitch have resulted in him being Celtic’s joint-top goalscorer in the competition, alongside fellow midfielder Matt O’Riley, but it appears that Rodgers is being forced to prepare for life without his services.

Jones believes large sections of the fanbase will agree with Rodgers in his admission that Turnbull's expected exit will not come as a major blow as he has struggled to take opportunities to nail down a regular starting berth.

The respected journalist feels the attacking threat, who has lifted silverware on six occasions during his spell with the Bhoys, could profit from embarking on a fresh challenge after seemingly being put on the market.

When asked about Rodgers' comments on Turnbull, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's not great for the player to hear, but I understand why Rodgers would be saying and thinking it. To be honest, I reckon the fanbase probably feel pretty similarly about this, too. "There's a sense of frustration with him because he can come into the team and look like he is worth a start, but then he gets the start and you realise why he was on the bench in the first place. "It's like a cycle of doom that he is living in. Ultimately, if Celtic are striving to get to a new level, I think he is probably the sort of player that Rodgers is looking to move on from. You wonder whether it's time to find a new club."

Celtic in market for new goalkeeper

Celtic are stepping up plans to secure a fresh goalkeeping option during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider, with the recruitment team being tasked with identifying a potential acquisition who is capable of providing competition for Joe Hart.

The report suggests Rodgers is keen to put pressure on the former England international, who has only missed one fixture this season after making the No.1 jersey his own, and landing a new shot-stopper has been pinpointed as a priority.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that buying a goalkeeper is at the top of Celtic's list as they look to add more quality following another disappointing Champions League campaign, but he is also targeting players in various other positions.

Although Hart headed north of the border after a £1million move from Tottenham Hotspur was rubber-stamped in August 2021, there is uncertainty over whether his Bhoys career will be extended beyond the end of the campaign.

That is because, like Turnbull, the 36-year-old is set to enter the final five months of his £15,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and Rodgers will not want to be left short of options between the sticks ahead of next term.