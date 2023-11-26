Highlights James McCarthy could leave Celtic in January after failing to make a senior appearance in more than 12 months.

The 33-year-old was linked with a summer move to Major League Soccer, only to remain at Parkhead.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes McCarthy will have fresh options on the table at the turn of the year despite his lack of game time.

Celtic could allow James McCarthy to secure a January exit after he has become a 'forgotten man' at Parkhead, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what the future holds for fellow outcast Marco Tilio.

Brendan Rodgers spent just shy of £20million as he looked to bolster his squad after returning for a second spell in the Bhoys' dugout following Ange Postecoglou's decision to embark on a fresh challenge at the Tottenham Hotspur helm in the summer.

But the introduction of fresh faces resulted in McCarthy falling further down the pecking order, while Tilio has failed to make his mark since completing a £1.5million switch from Melbourne City.

McCarthy and Tilio assessing options ahead of transfer window

McCarthy looked set to bring the curtain down on his Celtic career when Rodgers confirmed the midfielder was eyeing a fresh start after seeing a succession of injuries hamper his time at Parkhead, according to The Scottish Sun, but he failed to secure a move during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Major League Soccer franchises Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids showed interest in June, with both outfits keen to lure him to the United States for the first time in his career, but a switch did not materialise and they moved onto alternative targets.

But remaining at Celtic has not paid off for McCarthy, who will enter the final 18 months of his £14,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, as he has failed to make a single appearance since the campaign got underway.

In fact, the 33-year-old's most recent outing came during the Bhoys' Scottish League Cup quarter-final win over Motherwell on October 18 last year, meaning he has been out of action for more than 12 months.

James McCarthy's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Wigan Athletic 133 8 8 21 0 Everton 133 6 10 25 1 Hamilton Academical 99 13 4 8 0 Crystal Palace 52 0 0 11 0 Celtic 27 0 1 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Tilio is open to sealing a loan move away from Celtic if his game time does not increase before the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year after growing frustrated at his lack of opportunities.

The 22-year-old winger went into the weekend still waiting to make his Bhoys debut after time spent on the treatment table has resulted in him having to play catch up, but he has racked up 41 goal contributions in his homeland and that form resulted in respected reporter Jones telling GIVEMESPORT he would prove to be a 'really exciting' signing in Glasgow.

It also proved to be a memorable international break for Tilio as he stepped up his recovery by coming off the bench for the final stages as the Australia under-23 side beat Qatar.

Jones believes McCarthy will not be short of admirers as the January window nears, with it becoming increasingly clear that he does not have a future at Celtic.

The reputable journalist also feels that Tilio will be assessing whether he would be best to cut his time with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions short after his move from Melbourne City has not gone to plan.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It'll be interesting to see what opportunities come along for James McCarthy in January. I certainly think we will be hearing of some links. "He does feel like a forgotten man at Celtic right now, so I think that they have to consider what the future is going to look like and whether he's a part of it. I think it seems unlikely right now. "But he is not the only one because Marco Tilio is someone else that will be contemplating his game time from this season and whether he wants to continue to wait or wants to just go and play football somewhere else. "These are small parts of the bigger picture at Celtic, but they all matter because this season is going to be very complex. There are still going to be ups and downs. It's about having the right characters around the squad and some will be worth sticking with and some won't. That's one of the big decisions for Brendan Rodgers."

Kobayashi in line to seal Bhoys exit in January

Yuki Kobayashi is poised to rubber-stamp a loan departure from Celtic in January, according to The Scottish Sun, after several J.League sides have noticed a window of opportunity to pounce thanks to being unable to break into the forefront of Rodgers' plans.

The report suggests the central defender, who has only made seven appearances in a Bhoys shirt, would be keen on sealing a return to Vissel Kobe as he is still rated highly in his homeland despite struggling to make an impact at Parkhead.

Read more: Celtic duo Luis Palma and Yang are now 'two emerging heroes' for fans

Celtic swooped in for Kobayashi while Postecoglou was still at the helm, with him linking up with teammates last December before being available for selection at the turn of the year, but game time has been hard to come by and Rodgers has not handed him any opportunities to stake a claim for a regular starting berth.

In fact, the 23-year-old went into Sunday's clash with Aberdeen having only been named in the matchday squad once this season, with that sole occasion coming in the Old Firm derby win over Rangers on September 3.