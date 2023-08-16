Celtic are set for an important few days and weeks as the summer window races to a conclusion at Parkhead, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers hopes his Hoops squad can retain their Scottish Premiership title as the transfer market nears its end at Celtic Park.

Celtic transfer news – Latest

It’s been a summer of change for Celtic, who begin the new season with a new manager and without the services of several key players from last term’s domestic treble success.

Former head coach Ange Postecoglou was prised south of the border after Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy finally secured his long-term successor to Antonio Conte.

This led to the re-appointment of Rodgers, who initially left Parkhead to join Leicester City in 2019 before being sacked during the Foxes’ battle to avoid relegation in April of this year.

Meanwhile, the Hoops have lost two of last season’s key players in former Portugal U21 winger Jota, who left to sign for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad for £25m last month.

Centre-back Carl Starfelt also departed Celtic Park after the Scottish champions accepted a £4m bid from Celta Vigo for his services last week.

However, at the time of writing, Rodgers has secured six new signings as the hierarchy look to back the Northern Irishman on his return to Glasgow.

Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Nawrocki has arrived in Scotland for £4.3m, whilst Odin Thiago Holm joins from Valerenga in a £2.6m deal, amongst others.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic are poised to complete the signings of Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser and Elfsborg centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, providing another boost for Rodgers’ title-defending side.

And the Italian transfer guru also believes it’s “important” for Celtic to keep players at the club ahead of further potential moves at the end of the transfer window.

What has Romano said about Celtic?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “The next few days and weeks are going to be important for Celtic to keep their players at the club. This is crucial, and they know that after the Starfelt deal with Celta Vigo, it’s important for them to keep the players at the club, and then we will see the next moves at the end of the window.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Celtic this summer?

Rodgers hopes to see his squad in good shape come the end of the summer transfer window, with the Hoops enjoying a positive start to the season.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic have been presented with an opportunity to re-sign Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who left Glasgow for the Emirates Stadium in 2019.

The reporter claims that a permanent transfer and loan move are possibilities for the 26-year-old expected to leave north London this summer.

Rodgers’ side are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Kilmarnock for their second-round Viaplay cup tie.

The Hoops then welcome St. Johnstone to Celtic Park in the Premiership before the following weekend sees the first Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox.