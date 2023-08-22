Celtic are 'now in talks' over a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Daniel Podence and trying to overcome a major stumbling block which has emerged at Parkhead, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having returned to the Bhoys' hot-seat during the close season, Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on securing further reinforcements ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Celtic transfer news - Daniel Podence

According to Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse, Celtic are among a number of clubs following Podence's situation after he has been frozen out at Wolves.

The respected reporter suggests the Premier League side are seeking £12million ahead of the September 1 deadline despite the one-cap Portugal international failing to feature in a matchday squad since a 1-1 draw with Everton on May 20.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic could be the perfect destination for Podence as he looks for a new lease of life in alternative surroundings.

But the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are not the only side aiming to pounce after the winger has entered the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week contract.

It is understood that Real Betis and Everton have also been among Podence's suitors as he sets his sights on quitting Molineux.

The 27-year-old is surplus to requirements at Wolves, and they are willing to sanction his exit amid fears of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Podence?

Galetti understands that Celtic are eager to win the race for Podence after he has found himself out of new Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil's plans.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Glasgow giants are in discussions with Wolves, but they are desperate to lower the West Midlands side's demands.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Celtic are, to date, interested in Daniel Podence. The Scottish club are monitoring, with attention, and it is not a simple situation at Wolves.

"He has just one year remaining on his contract and has not been included in the Wolves squad against Manchester United or Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Celtic and Wolves are now in talks, testing the waters in negotiations. The price tag set by Wolves is around £12million, but Celtic are using his position on the sidelines to try and lower his price."

What's next for Celtic?

Wolves are not the only English top flight club Celtic are looking to raid as, according to The Northern Echo, Rodgers is hoping to take advantage of Ryan Fraser falling out of favour at Newcastle United by making a formal approach.

The report suggests the Scotland international has been identified as a target as the Bhoys are eager to add another winger to their options ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, while the Magpies are unlikely to demand a significant fee as they want to get his £70,000-per-week wages off their books.

Fraser has been stripped of his squad number at Newcastle, and he has not trained with the first-team since getting involved in a feud with head coach Eddie Howe in March.

Although the 29-year-old has made 59 appearances for the Tyneside outfit, which has allowed him to rack up nine goal contributions, his days at St James' Park appear to be numbered.

Reliable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic could win the race for Fraser, after he has rejected other proposals, as he may be excited by potentially linking up with Rodgers.