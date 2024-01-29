Highlights Celtic are interested in signing Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk before the 2024 winter transfer window closes at Parkhead.

The Dutchman has struggled for playing time with the Serie A outfit and could potentially join the Hoops loan to get more minutes under his belt.

Celtic's interest in van Hooijdonk has been ongoing since November 2023, but it remains to be seen how serious they are about adding him to Brendan Rodgers' squad.

Celtic are one of the clubs interested in signing Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk in the remaining days of the 2024 winter window at Parkhead, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with the “three or four possibilities” for the centre-forward.

The Hoops have endured a quiet winter transfer window but could look to bolster Brendan Rodgers’ ranks before the market closes on 1st February.

The Bhoys are enjoying a fantastic 2023/24 season in the Scottish Premiership. They are leading the race for the league title and remain in the latter stages of the Scottish Cup. Van Hooijdonk has found opportunities challenging to come by at Bologna this term. He could explore the possibility of a loan move to get more minutes under his belt for the remainder of the campaign.

Celtic have made just one first-team signing during the 2024 winter transfer window but could look to bolster their ranks in the remaining days of the market. On 17th January, the Hoops confirmed they had signed Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn on a five-and-a-half-year deal. The 24-year-old arrived at Parkhead for a reported £3m and offers Rodgers another option in his attacking department as the Bhoys look to secure a third consecutive league title.

Meanwhile, The Daily Record reports that Celtic want to sign Bologna’s van Hooijdonk this winter. However, De Telegraaf (via the same outlet) claim that FC Twente have expressed an interest and have placed the 23-year-old on their candidate list.

Van Hooijdonk was absent from Bologna’s squad in their Serie A clash with AC Milan on 27th January, with head coach Thiago Motta claiming it was due to illness rather than a pending move. However, the former Barcelona midfielder-come-manager also admitted that the Dutchman could leave the club before the end of the winter transfer window.

Celtic’s interest in van Hooijdonk dates back to November 2023, with the nearly £9,000 per-week earner seemingly free to leave Bologna this month. However, it remains to be seen how seriously Celtic will push for a transfer in the remaining days of the market.

Kyogo Furuhashi vs Sydney van Hooijdonk - 2023/24 stats Kyogo Furuhashi (Scottish Premiership) Sydney van Hooijdonk (Serie A) Appearances 20(3) 2(7) Minutes 1607 208 Goals 8 0 Assists 3 0 Shots per game 2.6 0.6 Key passes per game 0.7 0.2 Overall rating 6.81 6.15 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Van Hooijdonk ‘wants to leave’ Bologna amid Celtic interest

Romano has revealed that a Celtic move for van Hooijdonk is a “concrete possibility.” The Italian journalist also hints that a loan deal could be Bologna’s preferred option, with the Serie A club hopeful of him becoming an important player in the future. Asked about a potential Celtic play for van Hooijdonk, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's a concrete possibility. The player wants to leave. He wants to depart because he wants to play, but Bologna have signed Santiago Castro from Velez, so he won't have much space in the squad. They also have Joshua Zirkzee, who is doing fantastic in that position. So, the expectation is for van Hooijdonk to leave in the window's final days. "There is interest from different countries, from the Eredivisie, and I'm also hearing from Portugal. A club from Portugal have tried to approach Bologna for van Hooijdonk. There is also Celtic interest; this is true. So, there are three or four possibilities. I think van Hooijdonk will decide with Bologna at the beginning of the week because they want to ensure he will play regularly. This is important for Bologna as they trust the player for the future."

Celtic transfer news, including Joe Gelhardt claim

Having made just one signing throughout the 2024 winter transfer window, Celtic could bolster their squad further as they aim to secure another Scottish Premiership title. The Hoops currently lead the league table, five points ahead of their arch-rivals Rangers, having played a game more.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT (20th January) that Celtic could aim to be ‘more sensible’ for the remainder of the window after signing Kuhn. The journalist hints that Rodgers should aim to build a side of players who are enthusiastic about playing for the club and will help develop the side onto greater things.

Meanwhile, Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (18th January) that Leeds could be interested in signing Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 21-year-old hasn’t had many opportunities to impress under Daniel Farke and could look for a move elsewhere to progress his career.

Celtic return to action on 3rd February, when they travel to Aberdeen in a Scottish Premiership clash. The Hoops are on the road again on the 7th, aiming to get a positive result at Easter Road against Hibernian.