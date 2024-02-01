Highlights Celtic are looking to secure a late deal in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window, including a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

Meanwhile, Hoops midfielder David Turnbull is expected to leave Celtic for Cardiff City in a £2m deal.

Celtic have offered teenager Rocco Vata a new contract, but Serie A clubs are monitoring the situation.

Celtic have lined up a “couple of interesting deals” on the 2024 winter window’s Deadline Day at Parkhead, as transfer insider Dean Jones analyses the potential arrival of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa and the expected departure of midfielder David Turnbull.

Brendan Rodgers has endured a quiet transfer window at Celtic Park this winter but hopes to see some late deals pushed through as we head towards the final stages of the market.

Celtic's late interest in Kurzawa amid potential Turnbull departure

According to The Daily Mail (via The Daily Record), PSG left-back Kurzawa has emerged as a possible left-back option for Celtic on transfer Deadline Day. The Hoops need a left-sided defender following Greg Taylor's recent injury. The Scot’s set-back means that Alexandro Bernabei remains the Hoops’ only fit senior option at left-back. The same report claims that Celtic’s attempts to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno were knocked back by the Black Country outfit.

Kurzawa has struggled for appearances in Paris during the 2023/24 season and could be open to a switch to Parkhead to get valuable gametime under his belt. The 31-year-old could be seen as a coup for Rodgers’ side, who are gunning for their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Meanwhile, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Cardiff City are set to complete the signing of Celtic midfielder Turnbull. The two clubs have reportedly agreed upon a £2m deal for the 24-year-old, which will see him leave Celtic Park. Turnbull joined Celtic from Motherwell in 2020 but has found appearances challenging to come by this term, having played in just 33% worth of minutes in the Scottish Premiership.

Dean Jones - Kurzawa is ‘being offered to a few clubs’ on Deadline Day

Jones has claimed that a Turnbull departure from Celtic is “feeling close” amid a potential move to Cardiff. Meanwhile, the transfer insider reveals that Kurzawa is being offered to several clubs on Deadline Day and can see why the Hoops would be tempted to make a move. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Celtic have a couple of interesting deals lined up as we head into the day, with the Turnbull deal from Cardiff feeling close. There is also the new talk about Kurzawa as they seek a new left-back option. It seems a bit risky because he has barely kicked a ball all season at PSG, but he's being offered to a few clubs, and in terms of his experience, I can see why there is an element of temptation to bite on it.”

Celtic offer Rocco Vata a new deal amid interest

Heading into the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window, Celtic will be intent on keeping their top players as much as making new signings.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (31st January) that Celtic have offered midfielder Rocco Vata a new contract. However, the Italian journalist has revealed that Serie A sides are waiting in the wings to pounce should the teenager refuse to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Meanwhile, Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (24th January) that Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley will not leave Parkhead this winter. The Denmark international has been a key performer for Rodgers’ side and has attracted interest from across the continent and south of the border.