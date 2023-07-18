Celtic have been 'discussing' a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Tete but are delaying negotiations over a switch to Parkhead for a key reason, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Bhoys, under Brendan Rodgers after he was appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor last month, are seeking reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching campaign.

Celtic transfer news - Tete

According to the Daily Record, Tete has put Celtic on red alert after he has confirmed his intentions to quit Shakhtar before the upcoming season gets underway.

The report suggests the forward wants to rip up his contract with the Ukrainian giants, where he has scored 31 goals in 108 appearances, and the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are red-hot favourites to win the race for his signature.

Sealing a move to Parkhead would result in Rodgers reuniting with Tete, having handed him nine outings during their time together at Leicester City last term.

The Celtic chief hailed the Brazilian after he enjoyed a goalscoring debut against Aston Villa in February, claiming he has an 'immaculate' touch.

But Turkish side Fenerbahce are among the clubs looking to stop Rodgers linking up with Tete, who pockets £50,000-per-week, for the second time in a matter of months.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tete?

Romano understands that Celtic have been in talks over a move for Tete, but they have been holding off lodging a bid due to fears that Shakhtar will increase his price tag after being made aware of the Bhoys' transfer kitty improving thanks to Jota's £25million switch to Al Ittihad.

The Italian journalist feels the Glasgow giants are looking at other targets before attempting to negotiate a fee for the 23-year-old.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They are still discussing internally. I think when you have money, it's not easy on the market because they know you have an important budget to sign that player.

"This is why they're probably taking some time to assess their options and find the best one. Tete could be one of them, but I'm sure he's not the only one."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Celtic?

Tete is not the only former Leicester man Rodgers is looking to seal a reunion with as, according to the Liverpool Echo, he has set his sights on luring Jonny Evans to Celtic.

The report suggests the Bhoys' chief is keen to bolster his defensive options with the 35-year-old, who he selected 129 times during his King Power Stadium reign, while he could capitalise after Everton have ruled themselves out of the running for his signature.

Northern Ireland international Evans is a free agent after his £100,000-per-week Leicester contract expired at the end of last month.

Wilfried Ndidi, who has remained with the Foxes following their relegation to the Championship, is also on Celtic's radar.

It appears that Rodgers wants to provide first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart with fresh competition as well, as Celtic have made an enquiry for Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay would be a 'mind-blowing' signing after being linked with a Parkhead switch.