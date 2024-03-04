Highlights Celtic winger Liel Abada is set to join Major League Soccer outfit, Charlotte FC, for £8m, leaving Parkhead after struggling for playing time throughout the 2023/24 season.

Celtic and Charlotte are finalising a deal for Abada to move to the MLS, where he will work with ex-Premier League manager Dean Smith.

The 22-year-old departs Celtic Park after 112 appearances, hoping to regain form in the United States.

Celtic winger Liel Abada is on the verge of leaving Parkhead ahead of a move to Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC, according to The Athletic's Tom Bogert.

The Hoops star has struggled to break into Brendan Rodgers' side throughout the 2023/24 season and now finds himself close to a switch to the United States, after falling out of favour at Celtic Park.

Celtic are looking to secure their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this term, but have struggled to maintain consistent results since the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Abada has barely played a part in the side's form and will be hopeful of gaining more opportuinities at Charlotte.

Abada set for MLS move

A deal between Celtic and Charlotte is being finalised

According to several reports, Abada is set to quit Celtic and seal an £8m move to Charlotte FC. The 22-year-old's departure will come as a shock to some, given that he only penned an extension to his current contract at Parkhead in September 2023. A new deal was meant to keep Abada in Glasgow until the summer of 2027.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Though officially described as 'undisclosed', Abada is thought to have cost Celtic somewhere in the region of £3.4m.

Abada hasn't played for Celtic since the side's 2-1 victory at Hibernian on 24th February, with Rodgers empathising with the Israel international, who is suffering from personal issues following the breakout of the conflict between his home country and Palestine (via The Scottish Sun):

"I'm really empathetic towards the issue that he has. It's more than football, it's at a human level and we have to respect that. He's training, he's working but as I said it's all about the mind and if you're not quite right or ready then I can't take any risk with him and protect the squad as well. "People can talk about what's going on there and then forget about it but that's the reality for him - that's his life. Every day and night, families in a war. So it's a really tough situation for him and on a human level I have empathy for him. It's my job and we'll do that as I have with a number of players before, take the human aspect, and look after him."

Bogert has told The Athletic that Charlotte are finalising a deal to bring Abada to the MLS. The 22-year-old will take up a space on the club's young designated player. The wide man will join up with former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, who has been in charge of the MLS outfit since December 2023.

Liel Abada - stats vs 2023/24 Celtic current Scottish Premiership squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.50 24th Goals 1 =13th Assists 1 =12th Dribbles per game 0.4 =15th Crosses per game 0.2 =10th

Abada's time at Celtic

The winger was a key player at Parkhead before this season

Abada signed for Celtic from Israeli outfit Maccabi Petah Tikva for an undisclosed fee in July 2021. The ten-cap Israel star has scored 29 goals and registered 22 assists in 112 appearances for the Hoops over the following two-and-a-half seasons.

However, the winger has produced just three goal contributions in 11 outings this term, with his form understandably tailing off in the wake of more serious personal matters. Abada hopes that he can settle in Charlotte as he looks to get his career back on track.

Fees and stats according to The Daily Record and WhoScored , correct as of 04-03-24.