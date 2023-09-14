Highlights Celtic have set their sights on tying Matt O'Riley down to a new contract after he was the subject of interest during the summer transfer window.

Championship side Leeds United and Serie A outfit Bologna saw bids rejected for the central midfielder.

Celtic are eager to negotiate fresh terms despite O'Riley still having three years remaining on his current agreement at Parkhead.

Celtic could rubber-stamp a 'really big deal' by convincing Matt O'Riley to pen a new contract at Parkhead just a matter of days after avoiding an 'unthinkable' situation, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers looked to boost his hopes of a prolonged run in the Champions League and silverware being on the cards by spending close to £20million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, tying O'Riley down to fresh terms could be even more important business.

Celtic latest news - Matt O'Riley

Celtic have set their sights on ensuring O'Riley will not move onto pastures new any time soon as, according to The Scottish Sun, they are poised to put a new contract on the table after fending off interest from Leeds United ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

The report suggests the Championship side launched a £10million offer for the central midfielder, who has racked up four goal contributions in the first five matches of the season, but the reigning Scottish Premiership champions held firm and refused to sanction a move south of the border.

Leeds were not the only side to test Celtic's resolve over O'Riley as Serie A outfit Bologna also submitted a bid during the final stages of the summer window, but the Glasgow giants snubbed the proposal and a switch to Italy failed to come to fruition.

Although Rodgers was able to fend off the widespread interest thanks to the Denmark under-21 international still having three years remaining on his £10,000-per-week contract, negotiations are set to take place over an improved deal ahead of clubs potentially returning to the negotiating table in January.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that O'Riley is happy under the Bhoys chief's tutelage, which could allow him to flourish and take his game to the next level.

What has Dean Jones said about O'Riley?

Jones believes persuading O'Riley to commit his long-term future to Celtic by signing a new contract needs to be prioritised as it would have been catastrophic if he had embarked on a fresh challenge during the final stages of the transfer window.

The respected journalist understands the Bhoys did not contemplate allowing Leeds to lure the 22-year-old away from Parkhead as they had no time to source a replacement.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it would be a really big deal for them if they can convince Matt O'Riley to sign a new deal. There was genuine talk at the end of the transfer window about him having possibilities within the Premier League and the Championship. Leeds were linked quite heavily right at the end and Leeds fans were getting quite excited about that prospect. I know a couple of people close to Celtic were saying 'there's absolutely no way this can be allowed to happen'. Losing Matt O'Riley at that stage of a transfer window was unthinkable. It proved to be the case that they didn't let him go, but to now get him on a new contract would really be reassuring for the fanbase. It would mean that he can't go on the cheap and that, hopefully, he is committed to the cause."

Why O'Riley is key in Celtic's push for a successful season

Celtic triggered a £1.5million release clause written into O'Riley's contract, according to Sky Sports, as he joined from Milton Keynes Dons in January 2022.

The report suggests the Bhoys - then under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou before he vacated the hot-seat in favour of taking charge at Tottenham Hotspur this summer - fought off competition from Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Anderlecht and Venezia after also including add-ons in the deal.

O'Riley has gone on to become one of the first names on the team-sheet and shown that he is capable of being a major threat in the final third of the pitch by chipping in with 10 goals and 18 assists in 77 appearances for Celtic.

Statistics highlight that the former Fulham man, who has lifted a trophy on four occasions since heading north of the border, has made a stunning start to the campaign.

How Matt O'Riley ranks vs Celtic teammates this season Average match rating 1st Assists 1st Tackles =2nd Goals =2nd Interceptions 5th All statistics according to WhoScored

Celtic have been busy trying to tie their best assets down to long-term contracts since the transfer window slammed shut as, according to The Scottish Sun, they persuaded Liel Abada to sign on the dotted line after knocking back a £7million bid from Portuguese heavyweights Sporting.

The report suggests the Isreal international, who has been at Parkhead since sealing a £3.5million switch from Maccabi Petah Tikva two years ago, will remain on the Bhoys' books until the summer of 2027 after reaching an agreement.

Celtic boss Rodgers admitted he was keen to negotiate fresh terms with Abada, despite still having three years remaining on his previous deal, after he had attracted significant interest during the summer window.