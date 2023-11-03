Highlights Celtic's Matt O'Riley is being courted by four Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has shared whether the Denmark under-21 international is keen to head south of the border.

The widespread interest comes after the Bhoys also rejected bids from Leeds United and Bologna during the summer.

Celtic have been boosted in their attempts to keep Matt O'Riley as he is 'genuinely committed' to the Parkhead project, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether the central midfielder could give into the 'temptation' to head to the Premier League in the future.

O'Riley has been on the Bhoys' books since making the £1.5million switch from Milton Keynes Dons last year, and he has established himself as a key component in the side despite being forced to contend with the upheaval of Ange Postecoglou leaving the hot-seat and Brendan Rodgers sealing his return during the summer.

But, having lifted silverware on four occasions following his move north of the border, the six-cap Denmark under-21 international has gained attention from Premier League sides ahead of the January window opening for business.

O'Riley coveted by Premier League quartet

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have joined domestic rivals Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for O'Riley's signature, according to TEAMtalk, but Celtic are unwilling to cash in unless a bid worth £30million is put on the table.

The report suggests Spurs chief Postecoglou is keen to seal a reunion with the 22-year-old, having handed him 72 appearances during his stint in the Parkhead hot-seat, while Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is known to be a huge admirer.

It is understood that Brighton have upped the ante in their pursuit by sending scouts to watch O'Riley in action during the early stages of the campaign, with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi assessing his options ahead of potentially making a move at the turn of the year.

Celtic's top five performers in the Champions League this season by average match ratings Matt O'Riley 7.19 Kyogo Furuhashi 6.76 Joe Hart 6.67 Daizen Maeda 6.64 Callum McGregor 6.56 All statistics according to WhoScored

But the former Fulham man's suitors may find it difficult to reach an agreement with Celtic midway through the campaign as they were unwilling to sanction his exit during the summer window and rejected a bid from Leeds United as they plotted a route back into the top flight.

Bologna were also left frustrated in their attempts to lure O'Riley to Serie A as they saw a proposal rebuffed just a matter of days before the September deadline, forcing them to head back to the drawing board.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic were desperate to hold onto the sought-after midfield technician as there was confidence he would flourish under Rodgers' tutelage.

Jones is not shocked to have seen the likes of Brentford earmark O'Riley as a winter target after he has continued to put in impressive performances while Celtic eye another Scottish Premiership title.

Although the respected journalist believes the ex-Milton Keynes Dons talisman will not agitate for a move midway through the season, he is expecting him to eventually push for an opportunity to compete in the Premier League further down the line.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's no surprise that O'Riley is hitting the radar of teams like Brentford. You can imagine him fitting into various teams in the top flight who play a specific way, especially if their signings are stats-driven, and they've been closely monitoring what O'Riley has been putting up at Celtic recently. "He is a really impressive player who has been working really hard to get back to this standard of football. Obviously, it would be a strange one if he did end up at Brentford given he started his career down the road at Fulham. "At some point, he is going to test himself in the Premier League. I don't personally think it will be just yet. I think he is genuinely committed to what Celtic are doing right now. But, at some point, he is going to get a temptation to go to the Premier League and prove himself there. It'll be interesting when that time comes because I think that there will be quite a lot of competition to sign him."

Rodgers preparing for mid-season exits

Rodgers has hinted that a January clear-out could be on the cards, according to the Daily Record, as he wants to trim the size of his squad down from 32 players to 25.

The report suggests the Northern Irish tactician, who had led the Bhoys to eight wins from the first 14 matches of his second spell at the helm ahead of facing St Mirren on Wednesday, is willing to allow outcasts to embark on a fresh challenge if they have spent extensive periods of the campaign out of his plans.

Rodgers' decision has come after spending close to £20million on fresh recruits during the summer transfer window, having looked to build on the success enjoyed under Postecoglou's guidance prior to his move to Tottenham.

Among those to arrive at Parkhead was Paulo Bernardo, whose season-long loan from Benfica includes the option to make the switch permanent at the end of the campaign.

Although the Portugal under-21 international will not be among the stars to head through the exit door at the turn of the year, he has made it clear that he is not interested in leaving in the summer either as he has set his sights on remaining at Celtic beyond the end of his temporary agreement.