Celtic star Matt O'Riley will not leave Parkhead before the winter window slams shut despite having an 'exciting' opportunity to join Girona, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a summer exit could be on the cards.

Although Nicolas Kuhn became the Bhoys' first acquisition of 2024 when he completed a £3million switch from Rapid Vienna last week, boss Brendan Rodgers is in the market for further reinforcements as he aims to remain at the Scottish Premiership summit.

But, having allowed Yosuke Ideguchi to seal his permanent departure by joining Vissel Kobe earlier this month, Celtic are in danger of seeing another central midfielder embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the February 1 deadline as O'Riley is gaining widespread interest.

O'Riley wanted by La Liga leaders

Girona are interested in landing O'Riley after monitoring his performances throughout the campaign, according to Sky Sports, but they are facing competition from a La Liga rival and an unnamed Premier League club thanks to putting in a number of impressive displays in a Celtic shirt.

The report suggests that Inter Milan are also coveting the Denmark international, who headed to Glasgow after the Bhoys triggered the £3.5million release clause written into his Milton Keynes Dons contract two years ago, but the Serie A giants would need to sanction a departure before being able to head to the negotiating table.

It is understood that Celtic are braced for a big-money bid from surprise La Liga table-toppers Girona, who have strong links to the Scottish Premiership leaders as the Spanish outfit are part of the City Group and head of recruitment Mark Lawwell previously worked for Manchester City, but Rodgers is desperate to retain O'Riley's services after he has been a star performer this season.

Matt O'Riley's statistical averages in the Scottish Premiership this season Pass success percentage 82.7 Average match rating 7.71 Shots per game 2.9 Key passes per game 2.6 Tackles per game 1.9 Aerial battles won per game 1.1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 24/1/2024

Although West Ham United have also been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, his current employers' hopes of keeping him at Parkhead may have been boosted by the east Londoners closing in on a loan deal for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips, lessening the importance of scouring the market for another option in the middle of the park.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that O'Riley is likely to remain loyal to Celtic instead of agitating for a mid-season move, which will come as a significant boost for Rodgers as he is keen to ensure a push for the Scottish Premiership title is not derailed, but Atletico Madrid have tested their resolve by launching a loan offer which includes an obligation to buy.

It is understood that the Bhoys are unwilling to sanction the central midfielder's departure for less than £20million due to him being one of the first names on the team sheet and a firm fans' favourite, but admirers are already planning to up the ante with formal bids during the summer.

Dean Jones - O'Riley needs to make key decision over future

Although Jones understands that Celtic will not entertain offloading O'Riley before the transfer window slams shut, he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move being completed at the end of the season as numerous clubs are circling for his signature.

The reputable journalist believes the former Fulham youngster needs to make a decision over whether he wants to challenge himself in different surroundings as he will have opportunities to head to the Premier League or move overseas in the coming months, while the chance to join Girona in an unexpected La Liga title race is eye-catching.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm told that he won't be leaving Celtic in this transfer window. If O'Riley does leave Celtic, and there is potential for that to happen, it will be in the summer. "He will have a lot of options on the table this summer, both in the Premier League and abroad. I think he needs to make a clear decision on that. "At the moment, from what I'm told, he really wants to focus on what he is doing at Celtic. He loves being there. I don't think this is a case of the player looking to actually move anywhere else. It's just that he has got a lot of interest that he has to consider. "Obviously, Girona is quite an exciting one at the moment because they are top of La Liga."

Abada wanted in loan deal by several clubs

Liel Abada has emerged as a loan target for Championship sides Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Watford, according to MailOnline, while clubs in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are also ready to up the ante in their pursuit if it becomes clear that Celtic are open to negotiating a short-term deal.

The report suggests that the Isreal international - who has been limited to just eight appearances this season due to injury - has come under sustained pressure from his homeland to walk away from Parkhead due to sections of the Bhoys' fanbase being pro-Palestinian, resulting in him being left in a challenging situation.

Celtic are in a strong negotiating position as Abada only committed his long-term future to the club a matter of months ago, thanks to penning a four-year contract amid significant interest in his services in September, complicating matters for his suitors as the February 1 deadline closes in.

Reacting to the winger agreeing fresh terms in Glasgow, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the move was a 'big plus' for the Bhoys as they looked to ensure his head was not turned by speculation over a potential exit.

It is understood that Celtic convinced Abada to put pen-to-paper after knocking back a £7million bid from Portuguese heavyweights Sporting during the closing stages of the summer window, but he has remained in demand despite struggling with injuries.