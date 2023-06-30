Celtic supporters are set to be handed 'another blow' as Jota is nearing a Parkhead departure after being offered a 'mind-blowing' deal in Saudi Arabia, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Brendan Rodgers sealed his return to the Bhoys earlier this month, after being appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor, the Northern Irishman could see Jota move onto pastures new in the coming days.

Celtic transfer news - Jota

According to The Scottish Sun, Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have set their sights on luring Jota to the Middle East.

The report suggests the winger is locked in talks over a switch worth upwards of £20million, but Celtic have not sanctioned his departure at this stage.

It is understood that Al-Ittihad are closing in on a deal and Jota is keen to swap Scottish Premiership action for a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia.

But the Glasgow giants are eager to hold onto their talisman, while Benfica would be due 30 per cent of any future transfer fee following his permanent switch to Parkhead last summer.

Celtic are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to offload Jota as he still has just shy of four years remaining on his contract.

What has Dean Jones said about Jota?

Jones understands that Jota is in line to secure a life-changing contract if Celtic allow him to complete a switch to Al-Ittihad.

The respected journalist believes the former Portugal under-21 international's exit would come as another setback for the Bhoys' fanbase after also seeing Postecoglou depart a matter of weeks ago.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The offer to Jota is pretty mind-blowing in terms of where he is now and what he would be elevated to. He earns around £10,000-a-week at Celtic and that will blow up to almost £200,000-a-week with a move to Saudi Arabia.

"Obviously, this transfer is another blow to Celtic fans on the back of losing Ange Postecoglou, and there will be worries about how he is replaced.

"But, for the player himself, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we have already seen how other players have been unable to turn down the fortunes when put in front of them, so it’s understandable he would too."

How has Jota performed for Celtic?

Jota has been a serious force in the final third of the pitch, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has found the back of the net 28 times and chalked up a further 26 assists in 83 Celtic appearances.

The 24-year-old recorded 27 goal contributions during the 2022/23 campaign, highlighting that his permanent arrival was money well spent.

In fact, according to Sofascore data, Jota got his name on the scoresheet every 200 minutes in the Scottish Premiership last term, creating 13 big chances along the way.

The former Real Valladolid wide-man was also Celtic's top performer, with WhoScored handing him an average match rating of 7.48.

There is no doubt that Jota, who has lifted silverware five times since linking up with the Bhoys, will be sorely missed at Parkhead if he heads to Saudi Arabia.