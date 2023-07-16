There’s a chance that Celtic engage in discussions with their former tricky winger amid a potential return, Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The ex-Bhoys star is currently without a club and Brendan Rodgers would view him as a cut-price option as they look to win the Scottish Premiership for the third time on the trot.

Celtic transfer news – Mohamed Elyounoussi

Mohamed Elyounoussi, who earned £60,000 per week at his most recent club, spent two a couple of seasons on loan at Celtic between 2019-2021, but a homecoming on a permanent basis is potentially now on the cards.

Following Southampton’s relegation-worthy campaign in 2022/23, Elyounoussi was deemed surplus to requirements by Russell Martin and has therefore been left without a club.

When asked whether he would consider a return to Parkhead, he remained coy.

“We’ll see. I enjoyed my time there. I didn’t get much time to play with the fans, it was mostly without fans. I enjoyed my time there, and you never know,” he told Viaplay Sports (via Daily Record).

The 28-year-old, who was part of the Hoops' quadruple-winning side in 2020, has been left unemployed and could be poised for a sensational reunion with the Celtic faithful.

What did Anthony Joseph say about Celtic and Mohamed Elyounoussi?

On the free agent, Joseph insisted there’s no rush to go in for Elyounoussi given he’ll cost them nothing.

However, the Sky Sports reporter did suggest that he’s a ‘very good player’ that Celtic may begin to explore.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “So there’s no rush for him because he’s available on a free so he’ll be weighing up his future. Celtic will be weighing up on other targets, but there’s a chance that the two parties could end up speaking and something could be done. But Elyounoussi is certainly a very good player to be available on a free transfer in this window.”

How did Mohamed Elyounoussi perform for Celtic last time around?

In that time two-year stint in Scotland, the Morocco-born ace played 67 times, scored 24 goals and registered a further 14 assists.

While the team were in a state of disarray, Elyounoussi was indeed one of the brighter sparks and would offer real flashes of brilliance.

The Norway international impressed enough in his first season on loan and was a starter in both cup final victories during his time at the club.

It seems as if there is unfinished business between the two and what better time to enrich your squad with proven talent that now – just before a busy season.

What’s next for Celtic?

It’s not just Elyounoussi that the Scotland-based outfit could look at to bolster their chances at domestic glory in 2023/24.

After all, they do have a ‘Champions League budget’, Joseph told GIVEMESPORT at the start of the month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic are eyeing a move for Swiss midfielder Fabian Rieder, who would be available for £13m this summer.

Now, The Scottish Sun has claimed Rodgers has been handed a boost in their approach as their fiercest competition, Borussia Mönchengladbach have cooled their interest.

Alongside Elyounoussi, another former Celtic star could return to Parkhead to continue his career this summer.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, who enjoyed a five-year spell in Scotland, is reportedly open to a move, with Daily Record even claiming the 26-year-old left-back is willing to take a 'significant' wage cut upon his return.