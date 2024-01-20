Highlights Celtic have made several signings across the two transfer windows during the 2023/24 season to strengthen their squad and compete for another Scottish Premiership title at Parkhead.

The Hoops' recent signing of Nicolas Kuhn demonstrates Brendan Rodgers' ambition to build another successful side at Celtic Park.

Despite their transfer activity, the Bhoys may still be looking to make additional signings before the 2024 winter window closes, but they need to be sensible in the remaining weeks of the market.

Celtic could look to be “more sensible” regarding how they build their team for the remainder of the 2024 winter window following the signing of Nicolas Kuhn, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides his verdict on potential business at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have made an excellent start to the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season at Celtic Park and hope to sustain their impressive form until the end of the campaign as they look to retain the title.

The Hoops have already delved into the transfer market this month for sustained improvements to their squad after crashing out of European football before the new year after finishing bottom of their Champions League group. Celtic are still in the picture to win a domestic Premiership and Scottish Cup double and will be doing everything they can to put themselves in the best possible position to bring more success to Parkhead.

Celtic’s transfer business across the 2023/24 season

The 2023 summer window and 2024 winter markets have proved a busy time for Celtic combined, with the Hoops aiming to win their third consecutive Premiership title. After the departure of former manager Ange Postecoglou at the end of the 2022/23 season, the Hoops confirmed the reappointment of Rodgers, who initially left Glasgow to join then-Premier League outfit Leicester City in 2019.

Since the Northern Irishman arrived at Parkhead, Celtic have welcomed 11 new arrivals for a reported total sum of just over £22m. July 2023’s signing of Legia Warszawa centre-back Maik Nawrocki in a deal worth £4.3m had been the Hoops’ marquee addition of the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old’s arrival enabled the Hoops to sanction the sale of Carl Starfelt to Celta Vigo later in the market as Rodgers looked to build a new-look side at Celtic Park. Celtic also signed Aris FC winger Luis Palma for around £3.5m, who could be seen as a replacement for Jota, whose departure to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad was confirmed early in the window.

Meanwhile, the Hoops have already splashed the cash during the winter market, welcoming Rapid Vienna winger Kuhn on a five-and-a-half-year deal after agreeing to a £3m package with the Austrian giants. Having learned his trade in the academies of Ajax and Bayern Munich, the 24-year-old has pedigree and is excited to work with Rodgers at Parkhead. On his unveiling for the Glasgow giants, the German said (via Sky Sports):

“He [Rodgers] convinced me to come here, and everything he told me was really nice, and I had the first training session today. It was clear at the moment Celtic called and showed interest that I wanted to come here. There was some interest from other clubs, but the moment I received the message, I didn't think about going somewhere else.”

Nicolas Kuhn - 2023/24 Rapid Vienna stats Appearances 22 Minutes played 1,600 Goals 3 Assists 7 Yellow cards 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones - Celtic should look for players who want to build a name for themselves at the club

Jones has suggested that Celtic could look to be “more sensible” in the transfer market following the signing of Kuhn. The journalist also hints that the Hoops should look to sign players excited about being part of the bigger picture at Parkhead. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Beyond Kuhn, you probably want to be more sensible regarding how you build the team. But also have players coming in that are enthusiastic about the project that they're about to become a part of and use it, not just to further their careers so they can go back to somewhere else and make a name for themselves, but look to build a name for themselves at Celtic and become part of the bigger story.”

Celtic transfer news, including claim on Gustaf Lagerbielke

Celtic could add to Kuhn's signing in the remaining weeks of the winter transfer window, but they must be sensible and manage their finances accordingly. Rodgers hopes he is backed in the market as he looks to extend the Hoops’ lead at the top of the Premiership and retain the Scottish Cup.

According to The Daily Record, Hellas Verona are ‘the latest’ Italian club to consider a loan move for Celtic centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke. The Sweden international arrived at Parkhead during the 2023 summer window but has struggled to establish himself in Rodgers’ backline. Lagerbielke now finds himself behind Nawrocki, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh in the pecking order and could look for a temporary switch elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Celtic’s chances of signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Scott McKenna may have been dealt a blow. The former Aberdeen star appeared in The Tricky Trees’ 3-2 FA Cup Third Round replay victory over Blackpool on 17th January, having previously been linked with a move to Celtic and Rangers.