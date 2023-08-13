Celtic have been presented with an 'option' to sign Kieran Tierney after a key twist which could allow the Arsenal star to return to Parkhead, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having headed back to Glasgow for a second spell in charge, Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers still has time to make adjustments to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

Celtic transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to The Scottish Sun, Tierney has moved closer to a potential switch to Celtic after he was left out of Arsenal's matchday squad for their Premier League season-opening win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The report suggests the Scotland international has already left the door open for a sensational return to his former employers, while Bhoys chief Rodgers has refused to rule out the move.

It is understood that a temporary switch to Parkhead could be a possibility if a substantial loan fee and significant compromise over wages can be agreed.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would be an 'unbelievable moment' if Tierney opts to head back to Celtic.

But the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are not the left-back's only suitors as Real Socieded are continuing to negotiate with Arsenal, who would prefer to sanction a permanent departure despite the La Liga side looking to strike a loan deal.

Newcastle United are also long-term admirers of Tierney, whose £110,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Tierney?

Galetti understands that Celtic are eager to lure Tierney back to familiar surroundings before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Although the Italian journalist is aware that Arsenal are demanding up to £30million for the 26-year-old, who racked up 45 goal contributions in 170 appearances during his first spell with the Bhoys, they are also willing to sanction a loan move.

When asked about the Glasgow giants' hopes of reaching an agreement with the north Londoners, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "In this moment, Kieran Tierney is the hottest name for Celtic.

"Brendan Rodgers, in his statement, wants to dampen spirits over whether his return to Scotland is possible. But the Arsenal player is, for sure, one of the most appreciated players by Celtic.

"Arsenal have asked for around £25million or £30million to let him go permanently, but a transfer on loan is also considered an option."

What's next for Celtic?

According to Sky Sports, two unnamed European clubs are preparing to test Celtic's resolve by launching bids for Liel Abada.

The report suggests sides from Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga want to sign the Israel international, who has been on the Bhoys' books since completing a £3.5million move from Maccabi Petah Tikva two years ago, while Eredivisie giants Ajax and Portuguese heavyweights Sporting are also keeping tabs on his situation.

But Celtic are not under pressure to sell Abada as his contract is due to run until the summer of 2026, leaving them in a strong negotiating position.

Jota's £25million switch to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad also means that Rodgers does not need to sanction outgoings in order to boost his transfer kitty.

Abada has made an impressive start to the new season, following up his assist against Ross County last weekend with a goal during the 3-1 victory over Aberdeen on Sunday.