Celtic are “trying to keep things” quiet behind the scenes, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano drops a positive claim to GIVEMESPORT on their potential business at Parkhead this summer.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to bolster the ranks in the Hoops squad before next Friday’s transfer window deadline.

Celtic transfer news – Latest

Celtic have had to adapt to several scenarios this summer, aiming to retain their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title. Following the conclusion of last season, they lost the services of treble-winning manager Ange Postecoglou, who moved south of the border to become Antonio Conte’s successor at Tottenham Hotspur.

Brendan Rodgers replaced the Australian, with the Northern Irishman welcomed back for his second stint in Glasgow after departing for Leicester City in 2019. However, there will be no replication of last season’s domestic trio of trophies after Celtic were knocked out of the Viaplay Cup at the second-round stage, losing 1-0 at Kilmarnock last weekend.

But a 100% start to the Premiership campaign offers plenty of optimism around Parkhead as the Hoops prepare to enter the Champions League at the group stages next month. The Glasgow giants hope to fare better in Europe’s premier club competition this time around, finishing bottom of their group with just two points last season.

Unfortunately for Celtic, two of their key players have departed this summer, after winger Jota left for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, whilst centre-back Carl Starfelt joined Celta Vigo last week. However, the Glasgow giants have combated this with the signings of Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Narwocki, Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke, and Valerenga midfielder Odin Thiago Holm, amongst others.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic’s priority will be to extend some contracts of figures within the club, but also believes they will be active before the market’s closure. And Romano expects the Hoops “to do something by the end of the window”, hinting that a new signing could still arrive through the doors of Celtic Park before the 1st September deadline.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Celtic?

Asked if Celtic could conduct any business in the remaining weeks, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For sure, there is going to be something. They’re trying to keep things quiet at the club. I think that this is positive news. At the same time, I expect them to do something by the end of the transfer window, and they will be 100% busy with that.”

What next for Celtic this summer?

Celtic have several players lined up for transfer talks in the next week. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hoops are in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a deal to sign winger Daniel Podence. The Scottish champions hope to negotiate a fee less than the £12m that Wolves demand for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GMS that Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei has received a “wake-up call” having been disciplined for being late to a meeting after missing his alarm.