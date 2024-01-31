Highlights Celtic have put a four-year contract offer on the table for Rocco Vata as they look to tie him down to fresh terms.

A host of Italian clubs are circling for the attacking midfielder amid growing uncertainty over his Parkhead future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Vata is in the early stages of conversations over a new deal at Celtic.

Celtic youngster Rocco Vata will continue to 'discuss' a new contract with his representatives and the Parkhead hierarchy, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Serie A sides are waiting in the wings to pounce if he refuses to put pen-to-paper.

Having wrapped up the £3million signing of Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna earlier this month, Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has turned his attentions towards attempting to keep one of the club's brightest prospects out of the clutches of suitors ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Although Yosuke Ideguchi was allowed to seal his permanent departure by joining Vissel Kobe, Celtic are keen to hold onto Vata and see him commit his long-term future to the Scottish Premiership heavyweights instead of being forced to consider cashing in during the final hours of the winter window.

Bhoys put fresh terms on table for Vata

Vata has been offered a new four-year deal as Celtic attempt to end uncertainty over his future, according to Football Scotland, but he is still able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas outfit after refusing to sign on the dotted line at this stage.

The report suggests that the 18-year-old, who has only been afforded 26 minutes of first-team action this season despite scoring in the Scottish Cup win over Buckie Thistle earlier this month, is locked in discussions behind the scenes as the two parties are still far apart in negotiations.

It is understood that Italian trio Sampdoria, Bologna and Como are circling after Celtic's initial offer of a new contract was wide of the mark for Vata and his representatives, and he is already able to hold talks with the Serie A sides over personal terms.

Related Matt O'Riley 'won't be leaving Celtic in this transfer window' Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is set to remain at Parkhead beyond the closure of the winter transfer window

In a significant blow for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions, the forward's father has claimed he is looking to embark on a fresh challenge away from Parkhead, which has led to Atalanta also monitoring developments.

La Dea, under the tutelage of head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, have been looking to steal a march on their domestic rivals by plotting a mid-season move worth close to £350,000, but a switch to the Gewiss Stadium has failed to come to fruition.

Vata has been struggling to secure regular game time since being handed his senior Celtic debut by former boss Ange Postecoglou, with him only making five appearances in all competitions and being forced to settle for more action at youth level.

Fabrizio Romano - Celtic not close to seeing Vata sign new contract

Romano understands that Como and Bologna are among the Serie A sides ready to pounce for Vata as Celtic are struggling to persuade him to put pen-to-paper ahead of ticking into the final five months of his current agreement.

But the Italian journalist is aware that the Bhoys are refusing to give up in their attempts to tie the one-cap Republic of Ireland under-21 international down to a long-term deal as they have put an offer on the table and will hold further discussions with his representatives over the course of the coming days.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is interest from Italy. Como and Bologna are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Vata. "Celtic presented the proposal to extend his contract but, at the moment, nothing is really close yet. I think they are still in the early stages of conversations, so this Vata story will continue in the next days and weeks. "He will discuss this new proposal and his contract with Celtic, but interest from Italy remains."

Bhoys in pole position for Idah

Celtic are close to signing Adam Idah in a loan-to-buy deal from Norwich City, according to the Daily Record, after he told Canaries chief David Wagner that he would prefer to get involved in a Scottish Premiership title charge instead of joining another of his suitors.

The report suggests that the striker, who has scored seven goals in 34 appearances this season, is desperate to challenge for silverware and has chosen Parkhead as his ideal destination despite Championship clubs and the likes of Hellas Verona also showing interest.

Transfer expert Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic have been in the market for Sydney van Hooijdonk, but statistics highlight that Idah is having a more productive season in front of goal and could be a better option as Rodgers looks to fight off Old Firm rivals Rangers in the hunt for the domestic crown.

Adam Idah's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Sydney van Hooijdonk Adam Idah Sydney van Hooijdonk Goals 0.42 0.00 Shots 1.69 2.08 Shots on target 1.13 0.42 Shots on target percentage 66.7 20.0 Expected goals 0.41 0.25 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 31/1/2024

In a strange quirk, Norwich have agreed a deal to sign the Dutchman on loan from Bologna for the remainder of the campaign, increasing the chances of the Republic of Ireland international being allowed to leave Carrow Road ahead of the deadline.