Celtic are facing obstacles ahead of Brendan Rodgers potentially pulling off the 'mind-blowing' signing of Manchester United star Scott McTominay at Parkhead, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rodgers has money to spend after Jota sealed a £25million move to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad earlier this month.

Celtic transfer news - Scott McTominay

According to Football Scotland, Celtic chief Rodgers has added McTominay to his shortlist of targets after the central midfielder has been told he can leave Manchester United.

The report suggests the Scotland international, who made 39 appearances last season, is set to move down the pecking order after the Red Devils completed the £55million signing of Mason Mount last week.

But Celtic are not the only side mulling over whether to offer McTominay a route out of Old Trafford as West Ham United are also in the hunt for his signature.

A reunion with former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could also be on the cards as he has been linked with a move to Italian giants Roma.

Although Newcastle United have held discussions over McTominay, they have been put off by Manchester United demanding a fee worth upwards of £30million.

What has Dean Jones said about McTominay?

Jones believes McTominay heading to Celtic would be one of the most eye-catching signings of the summer transfer window.

But the respected journalist feels it will be difficult for Rodgers to persuade the 26-year-old to swap the English top flight for Scottish Premiership action.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If Celtic could land McTominay, it would be mind-blowing, to be honest. I think it would be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

"It would be huge for Celtic, but it would also be a big decision for McTominay to switch from the Premier League to the Scottish Premiership at this point.

"It would be an incredible get for Celtic if they can pull something like that off, but I think it'll be tough to pull off."

What's next for Celtic?

According to MailOnline, Celtic are interested in signing Wilfried Ndidi after he suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City last season.

Rodgers worked closely with the defensive midfielder during their time together at the King Power Stadium, handing him 138 appearances.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ndidi would be a 'mega signing' as the Bhoys look to bring more silverware to Parkhead during the upcoming campaign.

Kieran Tierney could also prove to be a big-name arrival in Glasgow, as it has emerged that the Arsenal man has refused to close the door on heading back to Celtic on loan.

But the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are facing competition from Newcastle, who have identified him as their top left-back target ahead of Champions League action returning to St James' Park.

Arsenal are open to sanctioning Tierney's exit for £35million after he has fallen down the pecking order in north London.

The Scotland international registered 45 goal contributions in 170 appearances during his previous spell with Celtic.