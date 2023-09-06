Highlights Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is considering a reunion with Ryan Bertrand after setting his sights on dipping into the free agency market.

The left-back has previously played under the Bhoys' boss during spells at Leicester City and Reading.

Rodgers could use the international break to assess his squad after already securing an advantage over Old Firm rivals Rangers in the title race.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could dip into the free agency market and lure Ryan Bertrand to Parkhead after a key development, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Bhoys spent close to £20million during the summer window, having set their sights on defending the Scottish Premiership title, further acquisitions may be on the cards despite last week's deadline.

Celtic transfer news - Ryan Bertrand

According to the Daily Record, Bertrand has been offered to Celtic after Rodgers has begun searching for left-back reinforcements due to Alexandro Bernabei struggling to make a positive impression.

The report suggests a move for the 19-cap England international is being considered as Greg Taylor, who has made the position his own by starting all five of the Glasgow giants' fixtures so far this season, has been finding it difficult to adapt to the new system implemented since Ange Postecoglou's exit from the dugout.

Bertrand has been without a club since his £80,000-per-week contract at Leicester City expired during the summer, and the Foxes opted against putting fresh terms on the table following their relegation from the Premier League.

It means that Celtic could secure the 34-year-old's services despite the transfer window slamming shut on September 1, while it would also result in a reunion with Rodgers as he handed Bertrand 31 appearances during his time at the King Power Stadium helm and in charge of Reading.

Although Bertrand is a Champions League winner, from his time on Chelsea's books, his final campaign with Leicester did not go to plan.

He was unable to make a single first-team appearance due to a long-term injury, while his only game time in the entire season came in the form of an under-21s outing against Manchester United in April.

Ryan Bertrand's career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Southampton 240 8 20 Norwich City 60 0 2 Chelsea 57 2 2 Reading 51 1 3 Oldham Athletic 24 0 0 Nottingham Forest 19 0 1 Aston Villa 16 0 0 Leicester City 11 0 0 Bournemouth 7 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Bertrand and Celtic's plans?

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Celtic bolstering their left-back options, amid links to Bertrand, ahead of the Champions League group stage getting underway later this month.

The respected journalist feels the international break has come at a good time for the Bhoys as it will allow Rodgers to assess his squad and potentially look to provide Taylor with stiff competition.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do wonder whether they might look at that position in terms of free agents. But, at the moment, we've seen what they've got here. I don't know if Greg Taylor necessarily puts everybody's mind at ease, but he is certainly trying to do everything he can to help this team move forward. Coming into this international break, I think Celtic are in a really good place in that they've got the edge over Rangers and they can now start to figure out exactly what they're going to be this season. I don't think we've seen the best version of them at all."

Does Bertrand's injury record make a move for him a risk?

Bertrand went into last season having missed 75 matches through injury across his career, according to Transfermarkt, while knee surgery resulted in him being unable to make a single first-team appearance during the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign.

The lengthy lay-off resulted in the former Chelsea academy product being restricted to just 11 outings over the course of a two-year spell with Leicester, while he was unable to play a role in the Foxes attempting to stave off relegation to the Championship.

But 240 appearances in a Southampton shirt, where he also racked up 20 assists and eight goals along the way, highlights that Bertrand is capable of being a reliable figure in the backline when fully fit.

Manchester United considered a move for Bertrand towards the end of the transfer window, but Celtic could end up profiting from them opting to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur instead.

Are Celtic looking to do any other business?

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic are preparing to resume talks with Reo Hatate's representatives after he asked for discussions over a new contract to be put on hold while the transfer window was still open.

It comes after the central midfielder, according to The Scottish Sun, left the Bhoys on the back-foot by rejecting their initial offer of fresh terms.

The report suggests Hatate, who has been at Parkhead since sealing a £1.4million move from Kawasaki Frontale in December 2021, sent Celtic back to the drawing board after they had been hoping to reach an agreement when they opened discussions last month.

Celtic are looking to put themselves in a stronger negotiating position if suitors come forward further down the line as the Japan international has a release clause written into his current contract.

Hatate, who has been restricted to just two substitute appearances since the new campaign got underway, has entered the final three years of his £20,000-per-week deal.