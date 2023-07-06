Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers could pull off an 'unbelievable moment' by sealing Arsenal star Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rodgers has set his sights on building on the foundations put in place by former Bhoys manager Ange Postecoglou after being appointed as his successor last month.

Celtic transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to The Scottish Sun, Tierney has refused to rule out the possibility of sealing a move back to Celtic ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests the left-back is weighing up his options after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal, while a temporary switch to Parkhead could be a possibility if a substantial loan fee and significant compromise over wages can be agreed.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT that landing Tierney would be a 'real statement of intent' from Celtic.

But the Bhoys are facing competition from Newcastle United after Arsenal have shown a willingness to sell the Scotland international for £35million.

The Gunners are in a strong negotiating position as Tierney's contract, which is worth £110,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

What has Dean Jones said about Tierney?

Jones has doubts over whether Celtic will be able to get a deal over the line for Tierney, although their transfer kitty has been boosted by Jota's £25million sale to Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad.

The respected journalist feels the Bhoys' hierarchy can highlight they are willing to support Rodgers in the recruitment department by attempting to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I just don't know if I can see Celtic getting to those levels right now. Obviously, they have got the Jota money, but I'm not sure that is exactly where it's going to go.

"If they did, it would be an unbelievable moment. It would certainly show backing for Brendan Rodgers. It would also show that they're not going anywhere in the near future in this post-Postecoglou era."

Would Tierney be an exciting signing for Celtic?

Tierney made 170 appearances during his initial spell with Celtic, according to Transfermarkt, racking up 45 goal contributions along the way.

The vast majority of those outings came under the guidance of Rodgers, so a reunion could be beneficial for all parties as the full-back looks to rediscover his best form.

Tierney headed south of the border close to four years ago, thanks to completing a £25million switch to Arsenal, but injuries have hampered his progress.

The 26-year-old has missed close to 50 fixtures due to a range of issues, while he was only handed six Premier League starts last term.

Former England international Ashley Cole has previously described Tierney as a 'warrior', and there is no doubt that he would be an exciting addition to Celtic's squad.