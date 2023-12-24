Highlights Celtic could reinforce their squad in the January transfer window, with a striker being a priority.

Mathias Kvistgaarden is an option for Celtic, with interest from Brendan Rodgers' side confirmed.

The price tag for Szymon Wlodarczyk, another potential option, may be too high for Celtic.

Celtic could be looking to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window, with a striker one of their priorities. journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update on their potential pursuits of Mathias Kvistgaarden and Szymon Włodarczyk to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been an overall positive start for Brendan Rodgers' side this season in the Scottish Premiership, although Celtic were recently eliminated from Europe after finishing bottom of their group in the Champions League. The Hoops were busy in the summer transfer window, spending around £19m on 10 new additions before the deadline.

Celtic could continue their spending when the January transfer window opens next month, especially with the Asia Cup around the corner. The Scottish Premiership side have a host of Asian players in their squad, so they could lack a lot of cover in multiple positions as of the new year.

Rodgers has his eye on Kvistgaarden and Włodarczyk

One of Celtic's key men in attack, Kyogo Furuhashi, Is likely to be jetting off on international duty in January for Japan. The 28-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in the league this season, so Rodgers might need to bring in a goal-scoring and creative threat in the winter window.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Celtic are one of the sides who are considering a move for Kvistgaarden. Journalist Jones has also confirmed this rumour to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that there is obvious interest from Rodgers' side. It was revealed back in November that the striker could cost in the region of £4 million.

Mathias Kvistgaarden - Brondby career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2019-20 1 0 0 0 2020-21 4 0 0 0 2021-22 20 5 1 1 2022-23 35 9 4 6 2023-24 21 7 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Another option for Celtic as we head towards the January transfer window could be Polish striker Wlodarczyk. According to journalist Mark Hendry, the young forward is a player of previous interest to Rodgers. However, it's understood that his price tag has skyrocketed to around £15 million, which could be out of Celtic's reach for the upcoming window.

It's been suggested that Celtic are in a bit of a crisis when it comes to their forward options, not only due to Furuhashi's international involvement come the new year, but also Oh Hyeon-gyu 'falling out of form'. Although Celtic are currently sitting at the top of the table, they have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league and were recently eliminated from the Champions League. which could amplify their need to bring in reinforcements.

Jones has suggested that Celtic certainly need a striker especially due to some of their players' involvement in the Asia Cup. The journalist adds that Kvistgaarden might be the more attainable option, even if his price tag has increased from the previous time they were showing an interest. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It definitely feels like they need a striker and the Asia Cup is going to play a big part in that. But obviously, the chances of Celtic stretching to spend £15m on one seems pretty unlikely, if not impossible, so you have to start to contemplate who would actually be attainable. Obviously, there's somebody like Kvistgaarden who probably seems more logical, given the level of his fee, even advancing on the £4m that was spoken about previously. It's not going to end up elevating to be anything like the fee you're talking about for Wlodarczyk (£15m). I think it's all about maintaining that level of expectation. I really don't think there'll be many Celtic fans that will be expecting their team to go and spend £15m."

Rodgers needs to turn things around

As previously mentioned, Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table. However, Rangers are only two points behind with a game in hand after Celtic's poor run of form, so they have every chance of leapfrogging their rivals into first place.

The two teams meet at the end of the year in the Old Firm Derby, which takes place on Saturday 30th of December. This could be the ideal chance for Rodgers to turn things around and show to the fans at Celtic Park that he's the man to deliver the Premiership trophy by the end of the season.