Highlights Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley's services will be in demand during the 2024 summer transfer window at Parkhead.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Premier League clubs, including Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion, are monitoring the 23-year-old.

The Denmark international was reportedly the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid during the 2024 winter market.

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley will 'definitely' be in demand during the 2024 summer transfer window at Parkhead, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Hoops currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table under the management of Brendan Rodgers and are hoping to secure a third consecutive league triumph at Celtic Park.

O'Riley has been a key cog in the Bhoys' success over the past two seasons and could find himself at the centre of a potential transfer saga this summer. The midfielder has caught the attention of several Premier League and European outfits in recent months and could be on the move at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

O'Riley faces 'big' summer decision on next steps

The midfielder was the subject of reported interest from Atletico Madrid in the winter

According to GMS sources, O'Riley will be 'in demand' this summer, with a move to the Premier League a distinct possibility. The 23-year-old arrived at Parkhead from Milton Keynes Dons during the 2022 winter transfer window for a fee of £1.5m.

Since then, O'Riley has established himself as a regular under the management of both Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers, becoming one of the club and division's leading players. According to a report in Tipsbladet in February, Celtic valued O'Riley at £25m after Atletico Madrid made a play for his services during the 2024 winter transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After laying on ten goals for his teammates throughout the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, O'Riley ranks as the league's joint-top assist provider, alongside Kilmarnock's Danny Armstrong.

Last summer, Championship giants Leeds United saw a £10m bid for O'Riley's services rejected late in the window, confirming that the Hoops star is already a man in-demand heading towards the end of the 2023/24 season. GMS sources understand a big summer is ahead for the Denmark international and that he could leave Celtic Park. Hoops boss Rodgers will be keen to avoid losing O'Riley's services, after describing the London-born talent as a "wonderful player":

"I like him a lot. I think he is a really intelligent footballer. He is a top professional. He prepares his body well, and he prepares his life well. He wants to do well. He sets his standards high every day to be better. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity, but he is a wonderful footballer, and he is a good guy as well."

Matt O'Riley - vs current Celtic Premiership squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.66 1st Goals 11 1st Assists 10 1st Shots per game 3 1st Key passes per game 2.3 2nd Crosses per game 1.7 =1st Tackles per game 1.8 3rd

O'Riley generating Premier League interest

Brighton and Brentford are monitoring his situation

Our sources indicate that Premier League clubs could make a move for O'Riley, whilst there is also interest from abroad. Brighton & Hove Albion have been 'watching him closely', whilst Brentford 'like' the midfielder too. O'Riley could look at the opportunity to make the move back south of the border and into one of Europe's big five leagues as an opportunity too good to turn down.

Meanwhile, GMS sources also understand that Leeds may be tempted to make an offer for the Celtic star, if they achieve promotion to the Premier League, offering another route back to England for the ex-Fulham star. The Hoops would be tempted to sell O'Riley if they can bring in enough money for his services. With three years still remaining on his contract, the reigning Premiership champions hold all the cards in potential negotiations.

All statistics courtesy of BBC Sport and WhoScored, correct as of 22-03-24.