The Northern Irish tactician failed to get a deal over the line despite targeting Paris Saint-Germain outcast Layvin Kurzawa and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hugo Bueno.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is confident that Celtic's willingness to draft in competition for the currently injured Greg Taylor will remain heading into the summer.

Celtic have identified recruiting a fresh left-back option as their 'top target for the summer window', but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Brendan Rodgers is under increasing pressure in the Parkhead dugout.

Although the Bhoys strengthened their squad with the £3million acquisition of Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna ahead of Adam Idah's loan arrival from Norwich City on deadline day, they have seen Old Firm rivals Rangers edge closer to the Scottish Premiership summit.

Celtic went into the early stages of 2024 with a healthy budget thanks to Jota completing a £25million switch to Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Ittihad in July, and they have already started making plans ahead of the transfer window reopening for business before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

Kurzawa identified as late target in left-back search

Rodgers was in the market for a left-back ahead of the winter's February 1 deadline, according to Mail Plus, and his desperation to bolster his options in the position resulted in Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa being identified as a target at the eleventh hour.

The report suggests that the 13-cap France international's representatives alerted the Glasgow giants to his availability after being limited to just eight minutes of action this season, but a deal could not be reached ahead of the 11pm cut-off point, resulting in him remaining at the Parc des Princes despite being unlikely to play a pivotal role in his current employers' push for the Ligue 1 title.

Greg Taylor has been forced onto the sidelines for a number of weeks after sustaining a calf injury last month, which led to Rodgers prioritising the search for a replacement, and statistics highlight that Kurzawa would have been an upgrade if they succeeded in negotiations with PSG.

Layvin Kurzawa's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Greg Taylor over the course of their entire careers Layvin Kurzawa Greg Taylor Interceptions 1.78 0.81 Tackles won 1.35 0.98 Shots 0.92 0.66 Assists 0.12 0.11 Goals 0.10 0.03 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 7/2/2024

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Bhoys struggling to land a left-back during the winter window was a surprise as it had been pinpointed as a necessity heading into the turn of the year, while their late push for Kurzawa emphasised that they were running out of options.

It is understood that Celtic hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of the 31-year-old as PSG were holding out for a significant fee despite him not featuring in the forefront of head coach Luis Enrique's plans, while they wanted the entirety of his salary package to be covered as well.

The reigning Scottish Premiership champions turned their attentions towards Kurzawa after they were left frustrated when an approach for Hugo Bueno was knocked back by Wolverhampton Wanderers, but their attempts to reach an agreement came too late and Rodgers has been left with limited options for the remainder of the campaign.

Dean Jones - Rodgers has already pinpointed top summer target despite pressure

Although Jones believes that Celtic will reignite their interest in acquiring a left-back when the transfer window reopens in the summer, he believes that Rodgers' job is coming under threat after Rangers have been allowed back into the Scottish Premiership title race after dropping points against Kilmarnock, Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen in the last two months.

The reputable journalist feels that failing to pick up valuable victories to maintain their lead at the top of the division has led to question marks over the Northern Irish tactician's future at Parkhead, resulting in him needing to prove to sections of the fanbase that he is the right man for the job.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"As you look at it right now, you would say that left-back will be the top target for the summer window. But you're also wondering what situation Celtic will even be in by then. "At the beginning of January, I thought this was going to be a strengthening job to make sure they can hold Rangers off in terms of a title challenge. But here we are the start of February, and Rangers are firmly back in the title challenge. "I think that there is plenty of time for the scope to change around transfers and also for Brendan Rodgers to totally win everybody over. There are certainly going to be some question marks about the results of recent times."

Idah price tag revealed after Celtic loan move

Celtic will have to fork out £3million if they want to turn Idah's loan switch into a permanent agreement, according to the Irish Mirror via Football Scotland, but they are at risk of that figure rising if he impresses in green and white hoops as they were unable to negotiate a buy clause when they struck a deal with Norwich in the final hours of the winter window.

The report suggests that the Canaries have named their price for the Republic of Ireland international, who marked his Bhoys debut with an assist during a 31-minute cameo appearance against Aberdeen last weekend, as a similar amount will be spent if the Championship outfit keep Sydney van Hooijdonk beyond the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic pouncing for van Hooijdonk was a concrete possibility, but Norwich beat Rodgers to reaching a loan agreement with Bologna, and it resulted in the title-chasers turning their attentions towards Idah as they refused to rest on their laurels.

The Norfolk-based outfit are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the Bhoys potentially testing their resolve with a permanent bid as the frontman's £23,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2028, meaning it will be difficult to lower his price tag.

Idah has found the back of the net 17 times in a Norwich shirt, having made 115 appearances after coming through their youth ranks, while he has also provided his teammates with a further four assists as he has built up his experience in the Premier League and Championship.