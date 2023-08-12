Highlights Celtic are facing interest in winger Liel Abada from European clubs, but have a strong negotiating position due to his contract being valid until 2026.

Ryan Fraser could be on his way to Celtic, with the club interested in offering him an escape route from Newcastle United.

Celtic are closely monitoring the situation of Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, as a potential move to Fenerbahce appears to be on the brink of collapse. Rodgers may battle to acquire him as the first-choice shot-stopper.

Celtic have battled through an abundance of changes in recent months, which started with Ange Postecoglou leaving the Parkhead hot-seat and being replaced by the returning Brendan Rodgers.

There have also been plenty of alterations on the pitch since the summer transfer window opened for business, with Jota being a high-profile departure as he decided to cash in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia by sealing a £25million move to Al-Ittihad.

Carl Starfelt brought the curtain down on his Celtic career earlier this week, heading to La Liga side Celta Vigo as he wanted to be closer to partner Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, who competes for Sporting Women.

But Rodgers has also been welcoming fresh faces to Glasgow before the fast-approaching September 1 transfer deadline, splashing out more than £12million on the likes of Maik Nawrocki, Odin Thiago Holm and Hyun-jun Yang.

Ahead of the summer window slamming shut, two respected journalists have exclusively told GIVEMESPORT of further business which can be expected, as well as a current star who could profit from Rodgers heading back to familiar surroundings.

Abada to flourish under Rodgers

Celtic are facing a battle to hold onto Liel Abada as, according to Sky Sports, two unnamed European clubs are preparing to test their resolve by launching bids.

The report suggests sides from Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga want to sign the winger, who has been on the Bhoys' books since completing a £3.5million switch from Maccabi Petah Tikva two years ago, while Eredivisie giants Ajax and Portuguese heavyweights Sporting are also keeping tabs on his situation.

But Celtic are in a strong negotiating position as Abada's contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, while Jota's big-money move away from Glasgow means Rodgers is under no pressure to sanction exits in order to boost his budget.

The Israel international did not let the uncertainty over his future have an impact on his performance on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season as he grabbed an assist during the 4-2 win over Ross County last weekend.

That took Abada's number of goal contributions in a Hoops shirt up to 49 in 102 appearances ahead of Rodgers' charges travelling to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph believes the Celtic chief could get the best out of the 21-year-old if he succeeds in fending off widespread interest.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Rodgers does like to have things a bit more structured, pressing at the right times and things like that.

"Even though it is quite an attacking philosophy that Rodgers has, what I think we might see under Rodgers is the traditional wingers will flourish.

"He's going to love players like Abada. If Abada stays, I think he could really work well under Brendan Rodgers."

Celtic interest in Fraser confirmed

Ryan Fraser's days at Newcastle United appear to be numbered as, according to Football Scotland, he has been stripped of his squad number.

The report suggests the Scotland international, who is pocketing £63,000-per-week at St James' Park, has been involved in a bitter feud with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe since March and does not feature in his future plans.

Although Fraser has been linked with a move to Championship outfit Southampton, who are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season, heading north of the border could be on the cards instead.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti understands that Celtic boss Rodgers is looking to raid Newcastle by offering the 29-year-old an escape route out of Tyneside.

The respected reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "Celtic are interested in Ryan Fraser from Newcastle. That has been confirmed.

"They are looking for a winger. The Scottish player, who doesn't play a central role for the Magpies, is one of the preferred names and profiles."

Fraser was limited to just 311 minutes of Premier League action last season, after being frozen out by Howe, and his most recent start came during a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth 11 months ago.

But the wide-man has previously shown that he is capable of helping Celtic to fill the void left by Jota, who found the back of the net 28 times for the Bhoys.

That is because Fraser has got his name on the scoresheet on 33 occasions over the course of his senior club career, while he has provided an additional 51 assists for his teammates.

Bhoys fighting to land Livakovic

Dominik Livakovic celebrates winning the 2022 World Cup Bronze Medal Match with Croatia

Celtic are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic as, speaking on the Celts Are Here podcast, Sky Sports reporter Joseph revealed the reigning Scottish Premiership champions are closely monitoring his situation.

The reputable journalist suggests Rodgers could pounce as the Croatian's move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce may be on the brink of collapse.

Although Livakovic agreed personal terms with the Super Lig outfit ahead of a £7.7million deal being struck last month, he has remained in his homeland.

Dinamo Zagreb are open to offloading the 28-year-old, who has kept 135 clean sheets in 288 outings, after he entered the final 12 months of his contract earlier this summer.

If a move to Parkhead is concluded ahead of the transfer window slamming shut at the start of next month, Livakovic will battle it out with two-time Premier League winner Joe Hart to become Celtic's first-choice shot-stopper.

Galetti understands that Rodgers will fight to acquire the 28-year-old, who has already made five appearances during the early stages of the new campaign and earned 45 international caps, with Fenerbahce's inability to wrap up the deal presenting an opportunity.

The Italian journalist is also aware that the Scottish giants are in the hunt for Lille defender Gabriel Gudmundsson's signature.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Celtic are working for a new left-back and started contact with LOSC Lille for Gabriel Gudmundsson.

"Celtic need to sign a new goalkeeper as well, and they are trying to take advantage of the stalemate between Fenerbahce and Dinamo Zagreb for Livakovic. It's a complicated option, but Celtic will try to the end for him."