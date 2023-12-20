Highlights Celtic have fallen behind German second-tier side Schalke in the race to sign Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden.

The Bhoys initially attempted to acquire the Denmark under-21 international during the summer transfer window.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has hinted that Celtic may have been working on a deal for a number of months.

Celtic target Mathias Kvistgaarden could be a 'really good signing' by Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that negotiations may have been taking place with Brondby for a prolonged period ahead of a potential move to Parkhead.

The reigning Scottish Premiership champions were condemned to a second consecutive domestic defeat by Heart of Midlothian last weekend, having also been beaten by Kilmarnock earlier this month, and that has given Old Firm rivals Rangers hope of moving into top spot.

Despite spending close to £20million on reinforcements during the summer, having returned to the Celtic helm for a second stint, Rodgers will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Bhoys behind in race for Kvistgaarden

Celtic are playing catch-up in their pursuit of Kvistgaarden as German side Schalke have stolen a march on them, according to Football Scotland, by holding discussions with his representatives ahead of a possible switch to the Veltins Arena.

The report suggests the 2.Bundesliga outfit have lodged an official enquiry after sending scouts to watch the striker, who has found the back of the net seven times and registered as many assists this season, but it comes after the Bhoys had indicated to Brondby that they are intending to improve on their summer offer next month.

Celtic were frustrated in their attempts to land Kvistgaarden when they had a £4million bid rejected during the closing stages of the most recent transfer window, which led to them ending their interest and Rodgers turning his attentions elsewhere as the deadline closed in.

But it appears that the Glasgow giants will need to more than double that figure if they want to secure the 21-year-old's services as his prolific form - along with an increase in suitors - has resulted in his price tag rising to close to £8.6million.

Mathias Kvistgaarden's season-by-season record at Brondby Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 1 0 0 0 0 2020/21 4 0 0 0 0 2021/22 20 5 1 1 0 2022/23 35 9 4 6 0 2023/24 21 7 7 4 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic may struggle to reach Brondby's demands despite Rodgers being keen for the club to show ambition in the transfer market after crashing out of the Champions League.

Schalke are not the only competition the Bhoys are facing as it is understood that European-chasing Bundesliga clubs have watched the marksman on multiple occasions as they mull over whether to test his current employers' resolve in the coming weeks.

Jones understands that Kvistgaarden is a long-term target for Celtic and, as a result, has refused to rule out the possibility of Rodgers looking to strike a deal since his initial setback during the summer window.

The reputable journalist believes the Denmark under-21 international would be an eye-catching addition to the Bhoys' title-chasing squad after plenty of data has been secured by their recruitment team.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"We know they looked at him previously. He is a very good player, and I think there is always that possibility that this is a deal they could have been working on ever since the summer. "I think he is the type of player who could be a really good signing. If Celtic do look to spend that sort of money on him, then you can be sure that they've done a lot of work on making sure that he is going to be a good fit."

Bernabei nears Celtic exit door

Alexandro Bernabei is in line to seal his Celtic exit next month, according to The Scottish Sun, after his lack of game time has resulted in clubs in Argentina and Italy pinpointing an opportunity to pounce for his services.

The report suggests the left-back is keen to leave Parkhead after being restricted to just 71 minutes of action this season, while Rodgers has lined up a potential replacement by setting his sights on acquiring Estoril's Tiago Araujo.

Although Bernabei joined Celtic in a £3.75million deal from Lanus in June 2022, he struggled to work his way to the top of the pecking order under the tutelage of then-boss Ange Postecoglou and it has been the same story since the summer alteration in the dugout.

The 23-year-old has been limited to only 23 appearances since his arrival in Glasgow - with just 12 of those outings being starts - but he has shown glimpses of what he can offer in the attacking third by racking up four goal contributions along the way.

But Celtic are in a strong negotiating position and could hold firm until their demands are met as Bernabei's contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.