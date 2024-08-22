Celtic are ramping up their pursuit of Los Angeles FC and Poland star Mateusz Bogusz before the end of the month and, according to Scottish publication Daily Record, they could strike a deal for the midfielder around the £8 million mark.

Brendan Rodgers, coming off the back of a third Scottish Premiership triumph in a row, has been keen to bolster his squad ahead of matching their Rangers’ top flight tally of 55. For reference: Celtic currently boast 54.

The likes of Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo, Viljami Sinisalo have been snared, while the Hoops also pounced on Kasper Schmeichel’s free agency status earlier in the summer – but Rodgers and Co are not done there.

Celtic Eyeing £8m-Worth Move for Mateusz Bogusz

Talks between parties are ‘progressing well’

A central midfielder by trade, Ruda Slaska-born Bogusz has played the best part of the current Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign as his side’s false nine, notching 17 goals and a further six assists.

Overall, across his 185-game club career, he’s amassed 34 goals and 25 assists, proving his ability to affect proceedings in the final third.

Olivier Giroud’s arrival, however, means that Bogusz’s attacking exploits are no longer a necessity in Los Angeles and the Scottish behemoths are now ‘in talks’ with his employers over a potential summer switch – one that would cost them £8 million.

Mateusz Bogusz - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards LAFC 74 20 14 11/0 UD Ibiza 46 6 7 2/1 Ruch Chorzow 33 5 1 6/0 UD Logrones 24 1 1 4/0 Leeds United 3 0 0 0/0

Formerly of Leeds United, the Daily Record has reported that the Polish talisman is keen to have another crack at a top European club and, as such, could mark this summer with a move to Scotland.

According to the report, talks between the relevant parties are ‘progressing well’ and there is a growing understanding that no issues will arise while hashing out the ace's personal terms. Augsburg’s Arne Engels has also been identified as a potential option by the club.

Matt O’Riley’s potential exit this summer, after Brighton & Hove Albion’s bid worth £26 million arrived in Celtic’s inbox, would make the need for engine room reinforcements all the more rife.

Man City Admire Celtic Striker Kyogo Furuhashi

Japan international keen on Premier League move this summer

While Rodgers and Co are looking to strengthen their ranks before the fast-approaching deadline, there is also interest in an array of their own players – Kyogo Furuhashi, most notably, a striker who has netted 73 strikes for the Parkhead outfit.

According to The Athletic journalist Sam Lee, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are contemplating – on the back of Julian Alvarez’s recent exit to Atletico Madrid – whether to table a bid for the 29-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Lawrence Shankland has scored more Scottish Premiership goals than Furuhashi since the latter joined Celtic in 2021.

The report states that Furuhashi, a 21-cap Japan international, is willing to explore a move to the Premier League this summer, while there is an ever-growing belief that personal terms between the relevant parties will not be an issue.

A reliable source of goals for his current employers, the ex-Vissel Kobe star has been identified, alongside one other younger forward, as the two options to replace the recently departed Alvarez, but whether the Citizens make a move remains unknown.

