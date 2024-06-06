Highlights Celtic need a replacement for retiring Joe Hart, and Peter Grant has suggested that David de Gea could fit the bill.

De Gea's experience and potential for Champions League nights at Parkhead could entice him to join Celtic.

Despite fewer trophies than anticipated at Manchester United, De Gea could win more silverware with Celtic in the long term.

Joe Hart's retirement from football has left Celtic massively needing a replacement for his services with the former England international having won seven domestic title from a possible nine in his time at Parkhead to wind his impressive career down - and Celtic hero Peter Grant has stated that ex-Manchester United stopper David de Gea could be the ideal man to replace his former Manchester counterpart after being out of the game for a year.

Hart joined the Hoops in a period of transition under Ange Postecoglou given that Rangers had won the league the year before for the first time in a decade. But despite the uncertainty surrounding Celtic after their poor season under Neil Lennon, Hart's experience and some outstanding signings under Postecoglou elsewhere on the pitch saw them win the league and set the foundations for the success they've earned since. But Hart's retirement means the club are in need of a goalkeeper - and De Gea has been touted to lead the club out to Champions League nights at Parkhead.

David de Gea "Should Be Looked At"

Celtic have lost a top goalkeeper in Joe Hart

Speaking on Go Radio's Football Show on Wednesday evening, Hoops icon Grant suggested that whilst De Gea could end up in Saudi Arabia, the lure of Champions League football under the lights could excite the Spaniard enough to make the move north of the border. He said:

"I've got to throw one out there. I look at David de Gea, he's been training non-league in England. And I'm thinking 'there's someone like David de Gea there, a club like Celtic, European football. Would that excite him?' "Okay, it will cost you a few shillings. But if he's not going to the likes of Saudi Arabia, because no doubt that's where he'd get the most money. But if he's taken a year out and all of a sudden wants to get back - big nights at Celtic Park, eight Champions League matches. Would that be something that excites him? "But that's somebody I'd be looking at. That's the sort of personality you're probably going to have to replace Joe Hart with."

De Gea Could Boost Trophy Haul at Celtic

The Hoops are always favourites to win silverware

De Gea was an outstanding signing for Manchester United, even if he didn't win quite as many trophies as he would have liked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Gea has won the Europa League at two different clubs - winning the trophy in 2009-10 with Atletico Madrid before doing the same again with United in 2016-17.

Taking home the Premier League title in his second season at the club, he was rarely injured for the Red Devils - missing just 10 top-flight games over seven years ranging from 2013 to 2020. The Spaniard made 545 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit, an amazing return on what was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's final signings in his 26-year spell as boss.

One top-flight title, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and a Europa League trophy likely wouldn't have been the ideal return for De Gea, especially not what he had in mind when playing under Ferguson - though it still represents a semi-decent return for the former Atletico man.

Celtic's Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional squad ranking, 2023-24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 29 1st Losses 3 1st Goals scored 95 1st Goals conceded 30 1st xG 100.43 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 06/06/2024

There will undoubtedly be the chance to win more trophies if he does join Celtic, with the Hoops always in the running for their three domestic competitions every season - and with Hart having won seven out of nine in his time at the club, that could serve as inspiration for De Gea to remain on British shores for the time being to pad out his silverware cupboard.

