Celtic want a 'big amount of money' for Southampton, West Ham United and Leicester City target Matt O'Riley with Atalanta still in the race, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Matt O'Riley's potential Celtic exit continues to rumble on as clubs such as Southampton, West Ham and Leicester circle for the playmaker with multiple clubs across the continent scrambling to secure his signature - but Romano says that the Danish international will only move for a 'big amount of money', with Atalanta still interested in his services as a potential Teun Koopmeiners replacement.

The former Fulham academy graduate is one of the best players to have graced the Scottish Premiership in recent times and so with Celtic's record sale being around £25million for both Jota and homegrown star Kieran Tierney, it's thought that they wouldn't accept anything less for the playmaker. And, with Atalanta depending on a sale of one of their own stars before making a move, Celtic will know that they have cash - with Romano believing only a 'big amount of money' will be enough.

Matt O'Riley Has Plenty of Suitors

The midfielder's output last season has drawn interest

Atalanta were the first club to make a bid for O'Riley in the summer transfer market, but after two opening offers, they remain a way off Celtic's valuation and as such, the Italian outfit still have not made any advancements for his signature.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Southampton have also seen their interest knocked back by the Scottish Premiership champions, whilst Leicester City have also notified the Glaswegian outfit of their fondness in O'Riley and West Ham United have entered the race for his signature, according to reports.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid had also tried to land the midfielder back in January, with the Spanish giants even having a loan-to-buy offer turned down; and so interest in the Danish international is rife. But unless any team matches Celtic's valuation, fans will be hoping that their mantlepiece star remains in a green and white shirt in a bid to land a fourth consecutive league title.

Romano: Celtic "Want Big Money for O'Riley"

The midfielder will not be allowed to leave easily

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Atalanta remain interested in O'Riley - although there is interest in Koopmeiners' services from Juventus and any delay on that deal could see them miss out on the Celtic star. He said:

"There is still interest from Atalanta, but I think a lot will depend on what happens with Teun Koopmeiners. "If Koopmeiners will leave Atalanta and go to Juventus, in that case, Atalanta will have fresh money to try again for Matt O'Riley. Otherwise, it could be complicated, because they want a big amount of money. "Atalanta have offered €17million (£14.6million), but it is still not enough to convince the club, so it is not easy."

O'Riley Would be Well-Suited to the Premier League

Southampton and Leicester could steal a march

O'Riley has boasted versatility in midfield under Brendan Rodgers, who has labelled him as "phenomenal", being able to play in the defensive midfield role as a deep-lying playmaker, in the centre of midfield as a box-to-box option and in the hole behind the striker - and so it is clear to see why multiple teams are chasing his signature ahead of the new season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: O'Riley scored 18 goals for Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season.

In terms of Southampton and Leicester, his talents in the centre of the park would be ideal in terms of ball retention and being able to create a chance out of nothing. Fitting in well with Russell Martin's mantra, O'Riley would be a superb star on the south coast.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-08-24.