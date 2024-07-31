Highlights Celtic are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, in what could be part of a deal for Matt O'Riley.

Charles may seek a switch to Celtic for a more prominent role than he has at Southampton.

The Scottish side are also pursuing the loan signing of Wolves defender Hugo Bueno, to provide competition in the left-back position.

Celtic are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, a move which could become part of a deal for Matt O'Riley, according to the Scottish Sun.

Charles arrived at St Mary's from Manchester City last summer, and made 32 Championship appearances for the Saints as they won promotion back to the Premier League. Despite featuring regularly, the Northern Irishman only started 15 league games, and could be keen on a switch to Glasgow if he receives assurances over a prominent role at Celtic Park.

Southampton's interest in Celtic's talisman Matt O'Riley is well documented, with Russell Martin reportedly readying an offer to sign the Dane this week. The Sun Sport suggest that the Bhoys may use this interest in O'Riley as leverage to land Charles, who they view as an enticing potential addition.

Celtic Eyeing Charles

The versatile midfielder could be surplus to requirements

Joining City's academy at the age of seven, Charles developed through the club's youth ranks, eventually making his first team debut as a second half substitute on the last day of the 2022/23 season. This proved to be his only appearance in a City shirt, completing a switch to Southampton last summer, where he is under contract until 20227.

Despite making 38 appearances across all competitions for the south coast club, Charles was largely used as a squad rotation player by Martin, who labelled him "exciting" last pre-season.The likes of Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes were often picked ahead of him in midfield, while at right-back, another position he can operate in, Kyle Walker-Peters dominated the minutes. It's understood that Martin may be willing to sanction a move for the youngster, with Downes signing permanently from West Ham and more additions expected in the middle of the park.

An opportunity to become a key squad member at a prestigious club like Celtic may be an appealing proposition to the 20-year-old, and Brendan Rodgers has reportedly identified him as an ideal acquisition this summer. The Sun Sport report that a deal between the two parties could pan out as a loan with an option to buy, a structure the Scottish side have used before when signing the likes of Jota, Cameron Carter-Bickers and Paulo Bernardo.

The report also indicates that there's a possibility that the negotiations could involve the proposed deal for O'Riley, who is also a target for Atalanta. The in-demand midfielder is one of Martin's primary targets, with Celtic wanting a purported record fee of upwards of £25 million for the 23-year-old.

Charles' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Pass Accuracy 88.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.94 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 6.63 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.56 Tackles Per 90 2.13 Interceptions Per 90 1.38

Celtic Also Chasing Hugo Bueno

The Hoops want the defender on loan

Alongside signing a versatile holding midfielder who can operate in the back-line, Rodgers is on the hunt for an out-and-out full-back this summer. The Northern Irish manager has reportedly identified Wolves' Hugo Bueno as an option, with Celtic keen on taking the Spaniard on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old started just seven Premier League games last season, with Rayan Ait-Nouri the preferred option on the left for Gary O'Neil. It's understood that Wolves are weighing up Celtic's proposal, assessing the player's need to play minutes imminently.

While Celtic are engaged in contract extension talks with first-choice left-back Greg Taylor, Rodgers believes Bueno can provide the Scotsman with serious competition.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 30/07/2024