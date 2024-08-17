Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing Ajax left back Owen Wijndal this summer, according to recent reports.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have won their opening two games of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, beating both St Mirren and Hibernian earlier this month. They will be hoping to make it four league titles on the bounce at the end of the campaign, after making it three in a row last term.

With regard to transfers, Celtic have made a handful of new additions to the squad, including forward Adam Idah from Norwich and Paulo Bernardo from Benfica. Hyeon-gyu Oh and Sead Haksabanovic both departed on permanent deals earlier in the window.

Celtic ‘Join Race’ for Wijndal

He is under contract until 2027

Celtic have joined the race to sign Ajax left back Wijndal this transfer window, if recent reports are anything to go by. According to journalist Anthony Joseph, Celtic and Werder Bremen both hold an interest in the 24-year-old.

It has been claimed the Eredivisie club are open to offers for the defender, and initial enquiries have been made by both clubs. Celtic are hoping to reinforce their left back position this summer, and hope to provide greater competition for Greg Taylor. They have also been linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Owen Beck.

Wijndal is a product of AZ Alkmaar’s academy, and he made 143 senior appearances, which saw him described as "outstanding" prior to his move to Ajax in 2022. However, he has made just 32 appearances for the club, and he spent last season on loan with Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Owen Wijndal 2023/24 stats in all competitions on loan at Royal Antwerp Stat: Appearances 40 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 3,090

He signed a five-year deal when he joined Ajax two years ago, meaning he has three years left on his contract which expires in 2027. Wijndal made his senior debut for the Dutch national team in 2020 under manager Frank de Boer, and he has since gone on to make 11 appearances in total so far.

Rodgers hints at potential exit

Mikey Johnston spent some of last season on loan

Celtic boss Rodgers has hinted at a potential exit for winger Mikey Johnston this summer. The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with West Brom, and reports indicate he continues to attract interest from the league.

Johnston progressed through the youth ranks at Celtic, but has struggled for regular first team minutes in recent seasons. He has made just 93 appearances for the club in total, following his debut back in 2017.

Speaking in a press conference this week, Rodgers gave an update on the player’s situation and a likely departure:

“I’m open at the moment in terms of where things are at. I gave Mikey his debut back when he was 18 and played him so we’ve got a good relationship and we talk openly. “I think he’s at the stage, Mikey, where he’ll probably want to play more. But he’s worked hard over pre-season and put himself in a really good position. There are some clubs that have shown interest in him, but we’ll see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.