Celtic have identified Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels as their top target to replace Matt O'Riley if he leaves, according to Sky Sports.

The Hoops have started the season perfectly with two wins from two as they look to defend their Scottish Premiership title for a fourth consecutive championship, but are keen to bolster their squad before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

And plans are in place should the club receive big interest in star midfielder O'Riley this summer, with Bundesliga ace Engels now emerging as the top contender to replace him.

Celtic Want Engels to Replace O'Riley

Augsburg want £9million to sell him

According to a report by Sky Sports News journalist Anthony Joseph, the Hoops have made 20-year-old Engels one of their top targets for the remainder of the transfer window should O'Riley be moved on.

The Denmark star has been subject to offers from Atalanta and Southampton this summer while there is interest from Brightn too, but Celtic want a club-record £25million to allow him to leave on after his stunning season in 2023/24.

O'Riley has started in both games so far this season and is performing well, with Brendan Rodgers admitting they want to keep him but also understanding of the situation and the player's ambition to play at the highest level.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Celtic have already got targets lined up to replace him should he go and Engels, who has been described as "outstanding", is among the top targets. Augsburg would want £9million to let him go though, which could prove to be a problem after they just completed the signing of Adam Idah from Norwich for a similar amount.

Ligue 1 club Rennes are also interested in a move for the 20-year-old midfielder, but the Belgian would prefer a move to Glasgow as they can offer him Champions League football for the upcoming season.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: No player registered more goal involvements in the Scottish Premiership than O'Riley in 2023/24.

Celtic Yet to Green Light O'Riley Exit

Atalanta are preparing a new offer

While plans are in place to replace O'Riley if an acceptable offer arrives in the final fortnight of the window, a move is yet to be green-lighted according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer expert exclusively told GMS that negotiations are still ongoing and a deal currently isn't close, but Serie A giants Atalanta are keen to bring him in and have not given up hope of sealing a deal currently.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla they are preparing a fourth offer for the Denmark star, having already had three bids rejected this summer, but it remains to be seen if any bid that goes in is enough to convince Celtic to sell.

