Celtic are preparing to make a bid for Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan ahead of the transfer deadline, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Hoops have started the Scottish Premiership season with two wins from two games, but Brendan Rodgers is keen to strengthen his squad further before the August 30th deadline having added Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah to the side permanently so far.

And Dundee starlet McCowan has now emerged as a target for the champions as they look to strengthen in attack, and the 26-year-old has emerged as a surprise target.

Celtic Want to Sign Luke McCowan

Competition from Hibernian for his signature

McCowan has shone for Dundee recently, and was even described as "superb" by Rod Stewart who wanted the Hoops to be keeping an eye on him.

His wish has now come true with Celtic seeing the wide man as a player who can bolster the options in what could be a busy campaign with both domestic and Champions League football to be played.

However, they face competition for his signature from Hibernian who had a £750,000 bid rejected earlier in the window. Dundee chiefs are expecting a bid from Celtic before the deadline though, which could see him make the move away from Dens Park.

Luke McCowan Scottish Premiership stats 23/24 Games 37 Goals 10 Assists 5

Celtic have already sold Hyeon-Gyu Oh this summer, and could now look to bring in McCowan to bring their attacking options back up to speed. Adam Idah has already joined on a five-year deal from Norwich, with the club spending £9.5million to bring him in.

There are big question marks about the future of midfielder Matt O'Riley however, with Parkhead chiefs rejecting a fifth offer from Atalanta worth around £21.5million earlier on Thursday.

GIVEMESPORT key statistics: McCowan registered 15 goal involvements in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24.

Celtic Identify Engels as O'Riley Replacement

Augsburg demanding £10million for Belgian

While Celtic look to bolster their attacking options with McCowan, they are also scouring the market for a brand new midfielder in the event that O'Riley moves on before the deadline.

Club chiefs have identified Augsburg sensation Arne Engels as their top target to replace the Denmark international, with the Bundesliga side set to demand £10million to allow him to leave this summer.

Celtic are holding out for around £25million to let O'Riley move on, which would be a club-record fee, and if they want Engels they would have to splash out a club-record purchase sum to be able to replace him with the man that Rodgers wants most.

There is also competition from Ligue 1 club Rennes in the 20-year-old midfielder, but Engels would prefer to move to Glasgow as they can offer him Champions League football, according to Sky Sports News journalist Anthony Joseph.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.