Celtic have taken an interest in West Ham United midfielder Andy Irving, according to reports - with Brendan Rodgers looking to strengthen his side ahead of a busy second half of the campaign in all competitions.

The Hoops have already won the Scottish League Cup after beating local rivals Rangers on penalties, and with a 14-point lead in the Scottish Premiership table heading into the new year, it's their title to lose with a real chance of winning the title for the fourth year in a row before the split in April. New recruits will help that - and Irving has been touted to join after suffering a lack of game time at the London Stadium.

Report: Celtic 'Interested' in Andy Irving

The Irons midfielder hasn't featured much for West Ham

The report from the Daily Mail states that Celtic are interested in West Ham fringe star Irving, with Rodgers wanting to add to his ranks in the January transfer window.

Irving came through the youth ranks at Hearts, before taking the unconvgentional route of moving to German third division side Turkgucu Munich, before making the move to Austria Klagenfurt on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga once West Ham signed him in September 2023.

Andy Irving's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 6 =20th Pass Completion Per Game (%) 94.4 1st Shots Per Game 0.2 =18th Long Balls Per Game 0.8 15th Match rating 6.11 21st

His unusual career path then led the 'exceptionally talented' Irving to West Ham's first team for the start of the season, and though he has made six appearances in the Premier League, he's evidently not a permanent fixture for Julen Lopetegui - and Celtic could bring him back to Scotland after three-and-a-half years to feature in their ranks.

Elsewhere, the Hoops are also linked with Kieran Tierney in what could be a fairytale return to Parkhead, though Nicolas Kuhn's electric form in the green and white hoops has seen him touted for a move to high-flying Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Irving has four youth caps for Scotland but has never featured for the senior team.

Irving is a box-to-box midfielder and will face competition from the likes of Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Luke McCowan, who have been high-flying for Celtic this season. The club have only lost two games in 2024, with one of those being on domestic soil - however, that doesn't mean that chances won't be available if he does make the move to east Glasgow, with Rodgers likely to continuously rotate his team, especially if Celtic can advance to the play-off round of the Champions League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-12-24.