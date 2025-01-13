Celtic could add to their ranks in the January transfer window with the signing of Lazio attacker Gustaf Isaksen, according to reports - with the Hoops aiming to increase their forward ranks to strengthen their potential run at the latter stages of the Champions League.

Lazio signed 23-year-old Isaksen from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland last summer, after some strong performances for the Scandinavian side resulted in 33 goals from 138 games. And, although he's only scored six goals in 62 outings for the Serie A club, only 29 of those have been starts - and with a genuine run at first-team minutes in Glasgow, he'd be almost a certain starter under Brendan Rodgers.

Report: Lazio Could Be Forced to Sell Isaksen to Celtic

The Hoops are looking for attacking recruits

Earlier in the window, publications in Italy stated that Celtic had made a return to sign Isaksen from the Stadio Olympic outfit after failing in the summer, though it was believed that Rodgers' men would need €15million (£12.75million) to sign him in the process. And the report from Lazio outlet 'La Lazio Siamo Noi' names the Hoops when discussing their plans for the January transfer window.

Gustaf Isaksen's Serie A statistics - Lazio squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =1st Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Shots Per Game 1.4 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1 3rd Match rating 6.53 12th

Marco Baroni's side confirmed the loan signing of Bayern Munich starlet Arijon Ibrahimovic on Sunday, with the deal having the option to be made permanent in the summer - though if that does go through, exits will be needed to land him on a long-term basis.

As a result, Lazio could speed up the outgoings of some of their fringe players, though they could also let go of starters if they receive attractive bids. Isaksen falls into that category having made 25 appearances so far this season - and with 14 of those being starts, he is quite a vital part of the furniture in Italy.

Celtic, however, are the only club named as an interested party, and with Isaksen having notched three goals and three assists in all competitions this season for one of Italy's biggest sides, he's certainly an interesting option.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gustaf Isaksen has two goals for Denmark in just six caps.

The report states that Celtic haven't made an offer for the 'exceptional' star thus far, and the Scottish Premiership champions do like him - however, the deal will be complicated because the Danish international 'isn't convinced' about swapping Rome for Glasgow. However, with Lazio open to his sale, Celtic must convince him to secure his services.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-01-25.

