Brendan Rodgers is eyeing the return of a former Celtic player to replace midfielder Matt O'Riley, with the club interested in re-signing Jota on loan according to HITC.

The 23-year-old Denmark international is on the verge of completing a move to Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal that will set the record for the highest transfer fee received by a Scottish club, with the Hoops set to receive up to £30million.

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers has confirmed that the money that will be brought in will be reinvested across the entire squad, rather than being used to solely replace the central midfielder. However, there is one former Celtic man in mind to come in a plug the gap that O'Riley is set to leave, on a short-term basis.

Celtic Eye Jota Loan Deal

The Portuguese star was sold in 2023

According to a report from HITC, it has been claimed that Celtic are looking at bringing back former fan favourite Jota on a short-term deal.

The nimble-footed winger enjoyed great success during his two years in Scotland, where he scored 28 goals and registered 26 assists in 83 games. He became Celtic’s record sale when he transferred to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last summer, a record that O’Riley is now poised to break, but he may return to Europe after finding it difficult to make an impact in the Middle East.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jota has just five goals in 25 appearances for Al-Ittihad.

Celtic have expressed interest in securing Jota, who has been described as "exceptional" on a loan deal, signalling their desire to bring him back to Scotland.

However, Al-Ittihad is leaning towards a permanent transfer and would rather sell him outright. Meanwhile, Rennes, a prominent club in Ligue 1, has also entered the fray, making it clear that they are keen on acquiring the player, potentially complicating Celtic’s pursuit.

Speaking on his club's plans to spread the money being made in the O'Riley say, Rodgers said:

"We’re in a really good place but we want to improve as a team and a club. That will be the objective over the course of the next week. We haven’t spent a great deal of money in terms of where we’re at and where we expect to be at as a club, so I would look at us over the coming week to be able to do some business. And it shouldn’t be reliant on players going out."

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Celtic Looking to Wrap Up Mateusz Bogusz Signing

The MLS star is subject to an £8 million bid

Elsewhere, Celtic are intensifying their efforts to sign Los Angeles FC and Poland star Mateusz Bogusz before the month ends. According to the Scottish publication Daily Record, the club could secure the midfielder for a fee of around £8 million.

Although primarily a central midfielder, Bogusz produced an impressive tally of 17 goals and added six assists last campaign. The Daily Record also reports that Bogusz, formerly of Leeds United, is eager for another opportunity to prove himself at a top European club, making a move to Scotland this summer a strong possibility.

The Pole's stint at Elland Road did not go as well as he would've hoped, as he managed just three appearances for the Yorkshire club.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.