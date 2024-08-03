Highlights Celtic interested in Liverpool's Owen Beck, facing competition from QPR.

Celtic prefer a permanent move while QPR want a loan, but Liverpool open to offers.

Any deal for Beck will wait until Liverpool's return from U.S. tour.

Celtic have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool youngster Owen Beck on a permanent transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Scottish outfit, led by ex-Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, face competition from a number of English clubs, including Queens Park Rangers.

The Hoops, as a means of providing competition for Greg Taylor, are keen to add a body to their left-back options and have also been linked to Wolves ace Hugo Bueno as a potential option this summer.

Paulo Bernardo, Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel are just a handful of names who will be plying their trade at Celtic Park next season, while Rodgers and co are keen to add another defensive-minded asset before the window shuts on 30 August.

Celtic Interested in Liverpool Youngster Beck

Championship outfit QPR also eyed the right-back

Not only are Celtic interested in the uncapped Wales international, though, as Sky Sports have revealed that Championship side QPR – who would prefer a loan - are also interested in his signature this summer. Rodgers’ side, however, would favour a permanent move this summer.

Sky Sports News are under the assumption that Liverpool, now under the stewardship of Arne Slot, are open to offers for the talented 21-year-old. That said, they would expect their valuation to be met should clubs want to acquire him on a permanent basis rather than a loan.

No deal between Liverpool and any prospective buyers will not be rubber-stamped until the Premier League club return from their pre-season tour in the United States - a campaign in which the Welshman played 26 minutes against Real Betis and enjoyed 18 minutes against Arsenal so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beck has registered two goals and 11 assists in 54 appearances for Liverpool’s Under-21s.

Behind Kostas Tsimikas and Andy Robertson in the Anfield pecking order, Beck has enjoyed just three outings for the senior side. As such, last season, he was sent out on loan to Dundee FC as a means of getting some senior minutes under his belt, and saw him described as 'outstanding' for his form.

Celtic’s interest in the Wrexham-born ace is no secret. Back in the 2023/24 mid-season window, the Scots were keen to strike a deal with the Reds, but any glimmer of hope fell through after Beck featured against Bournemouth.

Related 11 Special Youngsters That Will Continue Jurgen Klopp's Legacy at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's true-hearted faith in youth will give Arne Slot broadened horizons right from the start of his Liverpool tenure.

Celtic Eye Southampton’s Shea Charles

Matt O’Riley could be involved in swap deal

Close

Southampton’s Shea Charles – a product of Manchester City’s academy – is also of interest to Rodgers and his entourage, according to the Scottish Sun, after enduring a role on the periphery last term. Charles, 20, made 32 league appearances for the south coast outfit in 2023/24 as Russell Martin’s side oversaw Leeds United in the play-off final, thus securing passage back to the Premier League.

Charles and O'Riley - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Charles O'Riley Minutes 1,431 2,815 Goals/Assists 0/0 13/11 Pass success rate (%) 89.5 82.9 Key passes per game 0.5 2.4 Tackles per game 1.1 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.7 0,6 Overll rating 6.30 7.68

Matt O’Riley, who has piqued the interest of many clubs around Europe, could be utilised in a player swap deal for Charles, according to journalist Jack Rosser, with Southampton among those who have showed an interest in landing a deal for the talismanic Dane. Potent in front of goal, O’Riley chalked up a tally of 18 goals and 13 assists in 37 league outings last term and, in turn, has attracted interest from the likes of Serie A club Atalanta.

All statistcs per WhoScored