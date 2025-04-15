Celtic have joined the race to sign highly-rated Crystal Palace sensation Jesse Derry this summer, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Brendan Rodgers' side are on the brink of securing a fourth consecutive Scottish Premiership title after a fantastic season, and they are already planning ahead for the summer window in order to maintain their domination over the domestic scene.

But they are also looking at the future of the club and have identified an opportunity to move for an England youth international, with the potential of a minimal fee to get a top talent through the door proving to be something appealing to club chiefs.

Celtic Join Race for Derry

Rangers also keen on Crystal Palace star

According to journalist O'Rourke, Celtic and fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers have now entered the race for 17-year-old winger, who looks set to leave Selhurst Park on a free transfer this summer.

The Eagles offered Derry, who has been compared to Jack Grealish, a professional contract to stay at the club beyond this summer but he has rejected it as he looks to make a move for more regular first-team football elsewhere in order to continue his development.

As a result, Palace would not be entitled to a transfer fee for his departure and Celtic would be able to bring him in for a compensation fee that would either be agreed between the clubs or in a tribunal at a later date.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jesse Derry has scored nine goals and registered one assist in eight appearances in the U18 Premier League this season.

Celtic have already added former full-back Kieran Tierney to their squad for the new season after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Arsenal star to join the club when his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires this summer.

There is also interest in completing a permanent move for Jeffrey Schlupp this summer, after he impressed on loan following his move from Palace in January.

