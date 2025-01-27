Celtic are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, although they are one of several European clubs monitoring his situation at the Amex, according to TBR Football.

There has been talk of the Seagulls allowing Ferguson to leave on loan this month amid a lack of game time under Fabian Hurzeler, starting just two of 12 Premier League games. The 20-year-old has been nursing an ankle issue recently, but his future is uncertain, with his manager preferring Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck in attack.

Kyogo Furuhashi is on his way out of Celtic Park and headed to Ligue 1 side Rennes, but the Japanese forward's £10 million move has yet to be officially confirmed. Portuguese attacker Jota is moving in the opposite direction and returning to the club for £8 million - French outlet ouest france reports that the Hoops want the two announcements to come simultaneously.

Celtic In Race To Sign Brighton's Ferguson

The Seagulls Want A Loan To Come With Guaranteed Game Time

Celtic could look to replace Furuhashi, their top scorer with 10 goals, and Ferguson seems a good fit for Brendan Rodgers, who will want enough firepower to clinch the Scottish Premiership title. His side sit at the top of the table, with a 10-point lead over rivals Rangers after 23 games.

Evan Ferguson Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 12 (2) Goals 1 Expected Goals 0.54 Scoring Frequency 244min Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 0.6 Shots On Target Per Game 0.2 Ground Duels Won 0.4 (29%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (36%)

Ferguson has endured a frustrating season with fitness issues and a lack of form, managing one goal in the Premier League. He's still an exciting prospect, who Brighton owner Tony Bloom is a fan of, and he doesn't want to lose permanently unless the club receives over £60 million. This could be placed into a loan deal with an obligation to buy, which may complicate matters over a potential transfer to Parkhead.

The Seagulls are also cautious about leaving Hurzeler's squad light up top amid injury issues also plaguing Pedro and Welbeck. If Celtic were to swoop, Rodgers could take advice from James Milner, who talked up the striker's finishing abilities:

"His finishing is phenomenal you know, just so good. If a chance is falling, you want it to go to him."

However, there's the threat of other clubs who are notably interested, with West Ham United eyeing the Republic of Ireland international and his former manager Roberto De Zerbi desiring a reunion at Marseille. He was in fine form under De Zerbi at the Amex, bagging 15 goals in 60 games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

