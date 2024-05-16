Highlights Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title on Wednesday and will invest in the summer to strengthen the squad under Brendan Rodgers, according to David Ornstein.

Despite facing challenges in the season, Celtic secured their 12th top-flight title in 13 seasons.

Key areas Celtic could aim to address in the upcoming transfer window include a new goalkeeper, centre-back, midfielder, and winger to boost their European success.

Celtic clinched the Scottish Premiership title in style on Wednesday evening as they beat Kilmarnock 5-0 away from home, crowning them champions for the third time in a row - sparking celebrations in the green half of Glasgow. And fans could be looking at further reason to celebrate in future weeks, with David Ornstein claiming that Celtic will look to invest in the transfer window to back Brendan Rodgers after he wrapped up the title with one game to go in the campaign.

Celtic began the season in red-hot form, dropping just six points from a possible 48 - though a poor run of form in the winter period saw Rangers topple their local rivals in the title race and look to be favourites to claim the title. But the Hoops didn’t let that deter them; and coupled with a Rangers downfall, their 2-1 win over their bitter rivals last weekend all but wrapped up the title.

It’s 12 top-flight titles from a possible 13 for the Parkhead outfit, and they will want the good times to keep rolling - which could happen according to Ornstein, with the Athletic journalist hinting that the Hoops will invest plenty in the summer to back Brendan Rodgers.

Ornstein: "Celtic Will Invest and Back Brendan Rodgers"

The Hoops didn't spend as much as they could have last season

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Ornstein claimed that the Hoops will look to back Rodgers in the transfer window to fly ahead of Rangers and land blows in Europe. He said:

“[They beat] a Kilmarnock side that had beaten them twice already this season and were on really good form going away there. “Brendan Rodgers has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent times up in Scotland, and he’s answered some critics. He’s got another league title under his belt. “And from what I hear, they will look to invest in the market in the summer, back him and try and make a real impact next year - both domestically and in Europe. “Fair play to Brendan Rodgers, he’s a really good coach and he has got another piece of silverware to his name. Celtic fans will rightly be delighted that they have seen off Rangers. “They are closing in on levelling, they are one away from equalling Rangers’ record tally now so [it is] happy times in one half of Glasgow.”

Celtic Need to Strengthen To Progress in Europe

The Hoops' downfall in recent seasons has been in European competition

Celtic's previous summer transfer window was far from one of their best. Only the signings of Luis Palma from Aris Thessaloniki and Paulo Bernardo on loan from Benfica have passed the test so far, but the winter addition of Adam Idah has been nothing short of inspired - and Celtic will be hoping that key areas of their playing squad are addressed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Celtic have not reached the Champions League knockout stages in 11 years.

Joe Hart's imminent retirement has opened up a chasm in their goalkeeping ranks; a centre-back upgrade will more than likely be needed to slot alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers despite Liam Scales' breakthrough season, backup will be needed in midfield for the likes of Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor and Matt O'Riley, whilst a game-changing winger to replace Jota, who left last summer, will give the club a bit more impetus on the European scene if they are to avoid a third consecutive exit at the Champions League league stage.

Celtic did bring in £25million for Jota last summer, spent little in the winter window and could land a huge windfall from Jeremie Frimpong's move to Bayer Leverkusen, having inserted a sell-on clause upon his exit which reportedly entitles them to 30% of the profit should the Dutchman move on.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-05-24.