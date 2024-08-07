Highlights Celtic want to keep Welsh but are open to offers for Lagerbielke, Kobayashi and Nawrocki.

Rodgers wants to have four core central defenders to work with, but could enter market for a replacement if fringe players sold.

Future of Matt O'Riley still up in the air amid Premier League interest.

Celtic are not interested in losing defender Stephen Welsh at this stage of the transfer window, but three others could leave according to Sky Sports News.

The Hoops have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far this summer with just three arrivals, as Kasper Schmeichel, Paulo Bernardo and Viljami Sinisalo all joined Brendan Rodgers' squad for the upcoming season.

Four first-team players have left the club since the end of the 2023/24 campaign with Joe Hart retiring and all of Benjamin Siegrist, Sead Haksabanovic and Hyeon-gyu Oh moving on, but three more players could be on the move before the transfer deadline with the club open to offers.

Celtic Eye Defensive Changes

Hoops open to offers for defensive trio

Despite interest from KV Mechelen in Welsh, Celtic have made it clear that they have no intention in allowing the central defender to leave at this stage of the window as they assess their squad options for the season.

But while Welsh looks set to stay at the club for now, they are open to offers for a host of other defensive options with Gustaf Lagerbielke, Yuki Kobayashi and Maik Nawrocki all available to move on.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Lagerbielke has attracted interest from Italy while Kobayashi has interest from Scottish side St Mirren, and the club would be willing to allow both players to leave either permanently or on loan before the August 30th deadline.

Nawrocki would be available to leave on loan after suffering an injury in pre-season, with Rodgers keen to add to his defensive options should they be able to find a way to shift all of their fringe players in the position.

Burnley defender Dara O'Shea was named as a target earlier in the window, however the Championship club are demanding a big fee to part with the Ireland international after relegation and it seems as though the Hoops will turn their attentions elsewhere now.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Matt O'Riley registered more goal contributions (31) than anyone else in the Scottish Premiership in 2023/24.

Celtic Could Lose Matt O'Riley

Several Premier League clubs keen on a deal

While three defenders could be set to leave the club before the window shuts, Celtic are far more concerned about the possibility of losing Denmark international Matt O'Riley.

After scoring 18 times and registering 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership last season, several Premier League sides including Southampton and West Ham have made their interest in the 23-year-old known.

The Saints have had a £14million bid rejected already this summer, while Celtic have rejected three bids from Europa League winners Atalanta too as they hold out for a club-record fee of £25million to let him leave.

O'Riley started the opening game of the season for Rodgers, registering an assist in a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock, but is said to be "happy" to move to St Mary's this summer if a deal can be agreed.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.