The Japan international signed a new contract with the Hoops earlier in 2023, tying him to Brendan Rodgers' side until the summer of 2027.

Celtic are interested in signing a highly-coveted striker Luke Baartman from Cape Town Spurs alongside a Serie A goalgetter.

Celtic are not concerned about the immediate future of forward Kyogo Furuhashi, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Parkhead.

The Hoops have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign under head coach Brendan Rodgers and hope to keep their impressive form until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Celtic sit top of the Scottish Premiership but are on the verge of another exit from the Champions League group stages, hinting that the Bhoys are not quite the finished article yet. The Glasgow giants hope to keep hold of their top players heading into a busy few winter months at Celtic Park following the season’s third international break.

Furuhashi’s importance to Celtic

In the summer of 2021, Celtic were a wounded beast after experiencing a challenging 2020/21 campaign. The club could not allow fans to support the team during the pandemic, and the Hoops passed up the chance to win ten consecutive Scottish Premiership titles, finishing second to arch-rivals Rangers.

Celtic took action, replacing head coach Neil Lennon with Australian boss Ange Postecoglou, who scoured the Asian transfer markets, having spent a large proportion of his managerial career on the continent. In July 2021, the Bhoys confirmed the signing of Vissel Kobe striker Furuhashi for a fee believed to be around £4.6m. The 28-year-old had won the J-League’s Outstanding Player award in his previous two seasons, hoping to transfer his impressive form to European football.

With Postecoglou, Furuhashi played in a Celtic team that won a Premiership and Viaplay Cup double in 2021/22 before going one better by adding a Scottish Cup to that duo the following season. The Japan international has registered 74 goal contributions in 101 appearances for the Celts, making himself an integral part of the side.

Postecoglou’s departure in the summer of 2023 to Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t hindered Furuhashi’s progress, with the Ikoma-born star signing a new deal that ties him to the Parkhead outfit until the summer of 2027. However, on 4th November, The Sun reported that the Spurs boss had sent Ian Broomfield, the club’s top scout, to Scotland. The same report says that Postecoglou is happy for Broomfield to check on players at his old club, where he watched Furuhashi fire a rare blank.

The scout also watched games, including Aberdeen, Rangers, and Hearts, with Dons centre-back Slobodan Rubezic catching his eye. In April 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Furuhashi may not get the same love and adoration if he left Celtic, amid rumours of a Premier League move.

Kyogo Furuhashi - Scottish Premiership stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2021/22 20 12 2 0 2022/23 36 27 3 3 2023/24 13 6 2 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones claims that any Tottenham move for Furuhashi will be “tough to do” in January, though admits the north London outfit have kept their eye on him. The journalist claims the Hoops are focused on a future with the forward at the club. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think so, not in the immediate future. I think that'll be tough for Tottenham to do in January. We know he is a player they've had their eye on, but Celtic don't want to lose him. So, I think the likelihood around that one midway through the season will be unlikely. From a Celtic point of view, they'll continue to be fully focused on the fact that he’s staying at the club, and they won't worry about it.”

Celtic transfer news

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, the transfer rumours at Parkhead are heating up. According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are monitoring Cape Town Spurs striker Luke Baartman.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut against Orlando Pirates in October 2023. The Hoops are likely to face Premier League competition for his signature. Celtic aren’t thought to view Baartman as an immediate first-team player for Rodgers’ side but recognise his ceiling and potential spin-offs in the South African football market.

Meanwhile, Corriere di Bologna (via the Daily Record) reports that Celtic have made their interest in Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk known to the Serie A club ahead of January. Head coach Thiago Motta is seemingly prepared to let the Dutchman move to Parkhead on loan to make room for potential recruits at the Italian club. Though it could bolster their ranks, van Hooijdonk’s arrival could enable Furuhashi to leave the Celtic if the right offer came along for the Japanese star.

Celtic return from the international break when they welcome Motherwell to Parkhead on 25th November. The Hoops then travel to Lazio in their penultimate Champions League group stage fixture, needing three points to retain any hope of dropping into the Europa League knockout stages via a third-placed finish.

