Celtic are exploring alternative left-back options ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline as they believe Kieran Tierney will remain at Arsenal until the end of the season, Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has revealed.

The Hoops have reached a pre-contract agreement with the Scotland international and were pushing for his arrival on loan this month, but it now appears the 27-year-old will see out the season in North London.

Tierney is expected to return to Parkhead on a four-year deal in the summer, six years after leaving Celtic for the Gunners in a club-record £25m transfer.

The left-sided defender spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad before returning to Arsenal for the 2024/25 campaign, where he has made five appearances in all competitions so far.

Kieran Tierney to Remain at Arsenal

Celtic assessing left-back alternatives

According to Joseph, Celtic are now considering other left-back options ahead of Monday’s deadline as they look set to miss out on Tierney’s loan arrival:

Tierney, who broke into Celtic’s first team in 2015, spent four seasons with the senior squad before departing in 2019, making 170 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 37 assists.

The 27-year-old has reportedly turned down opportunities to move abroad or remain in the Premier League in favour of a return to Parkhead.

According to The Telegraph, the Scottish international was on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, Juventus and Everton, all of whom were keen to sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

Celtic are preparing for a busy end to the January window and are believed to be among the clubs monitoring Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who is expected to leave on loan before the February 3 deadline.

Kieran Tierney's Arsenal Stats (2024/25) Games 5 Starts 1 Goals 0 Minutes played 108

