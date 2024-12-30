Celtic are working on a deal to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney on a pre-contract agreement in January, according to Football Insider.

The Hoops would reportedly ‘love’ to re-sign their academy graduate after the season and have taken initial steps to secure his arrival on a free transfer next summer.

Tierney has just six months remaining on his contract at the Emirates and is unlikely to sign an extension, having struggled for regular minutes under Mikel Arteta in recent seasons.

Per the report, multiple clubs are monitoring the Scotland international’s situation, and Arsenal are expected to be open to possible six-month loan moves before the expiry of his contract in June.

While Celtic have an opportunity to sign Tierney as early as January, they could wait until the summer to secure their former full-back on a free transfer.

Tierney, who reportedly favours a return to Celtic, made 170 appearances at Parkhead before Arsenal signed the 27-year-old in 2019 for a then-Scottish record of £25m.

The 'world-class' Scotsman has spent this season on loan at Real Sociedad, having struggled to impress Arteta and compete with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu for regular minutes at the Emirates.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tierney has made one appearance for Arsenal this season, in their 3-2 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Crystal Palace.

Tierney spent five months on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Scotland's 1-1 draw with Switzerland at the Euro 2024 finals in June and returned to first-team training last month.

The 27-year-old is among three first-team stars at the Emirates whose contracts expire at the end of the season, including Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Tierney was linked with a return to Celtic earlier this year, and it remains to be seen whether the Hoops will finally advance their reported interest in 2025.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are still unbeaten after 18 games in the Premiership and have a 14-point lead over Rangers in second going into the Old Firm derby on Thursday.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.