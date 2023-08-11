Celtic target Xavier Mbuyamba could be signed “in the hope of him being a hit” rather than an expectation at Parkhead, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the deal.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to bolster his squad as the Hoops aim to retain the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic transfer news – Xavier Mbuyamba

Having signed for Celta Vigo, Celtic will look for a replacement for Carl Starfelt, who became a regular in Ange Postecoglou’s backline last term.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has revealed that the Hoops have enquired about two centre-backs, with Rodgers needing cover at the heart of the defence.

Elfsborg’s Gustaf Lagerbielke is touted as an option, with reports elsewhere claiming Celtic had made an opening £3m offer.

On the potential of signing the Swede, Rodgers said (via Record Sport): "Clearly, when there's a sign that we might lose a player, we have to look at other options to bring people in. We'll announce it when the player is signed and sealed and speak more on it then."

Joseph has also name-dropped Mbuyamba, currently contracted to Eredivisie outfit Volendam, having played for Barcelona and Chelsea in his youth career.

The 21-year-old was once described as a “complete, elegant & dominant” centre-back by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Last season, the former Netherlands U19 got his first taste of senior football with the Dutch outfit, bagging five goals and providing one assist in 30 appearances for Volendam.

Jones had heard that Celtic were not developed enough for negotiations for Mbuyamba’s signature to be expected at Parkhead.

However, the situation has recently changed, perhaps emphasised by the departure of Starfelt.

What has Jones said about Celtic and Mbuyamba?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I know Celtic have had reports on signing Mbuyamba, but I had not heard things were developed enough to expect them to sign him until very recently. From what I've heard before, he was not quite at the level to be considered a priority.

“So, I think signing him now would suggest he is more of a developing player or someone that would be signed in the hope of him being a hit more than as an expectation.”

What next for Celtic this summer?

An incoming centre-back is unlikely to be the final piece of business Celtic aim to complete in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Celtic could sign Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic after the Croatian’s prospective move to Fenerbahce broke down.

In the same article, the transfer insider claimed that the Hoops will look to sign a Jota replacement in Glasgow after the former Portugal U21 forward left to sign for Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Football Scotland claim that Celtic are considering sending defender Yuki Kobayashi out on loan, following uncertainty surrounding his future after the departure of former head coach Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur.

Therefore, it's set to be an intriguing few weeks for Rodgers' Celtic outfit, as they look to recover from the loss of a key cog in their defence.