Celtic are hoping they can hold on to midfield ace Matt O’Riley until the end of the summer transfer window, though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Serie A outfit Atalanta are not prepared to lay down their tools in their pursuit.

Brendan Rodgers and his entourage enjoyed yet another fruitful season in the Scottish Premiership last term, winning the title for the third time on the trot. In the wake of the 2023/24 campaign’s conclusion, however, O’Riley – largely thanks to his exploits in front of goal - caught the attention of clubs aplenty around Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Rangers (55) have won more Scottish top flight titles than Celtic have done (54).

Celtic Latest: Matt O’Riley

Tottenham ‘offered chance’ to sign sought-after midfielder

O’Riley, 23, has been subject to concrete interest from an array of clubs – Serie A’s Atalanta included – since the transfer window opened for business but, at the time of writing, he remains a Parkhead player.

According to Sky Sports, however, Atalanta are readying their fifth proposal of the transfer window for the Southampton-linked ace, who racked up 19 goals and 18 assists in 49 games – across all competitions – last term.

A twice-capped Denmark international, the former Fulham youth prospect has three years to run on his current contract in the Scottish top flight, which leaves his employers in a favourable position at the negotiating table.

Elsewhere, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign the midfielder, according to journalist Paul O’Keefe, though the north Londoners have no intention of joining the race for his signature.

Romano: Atalanta ‘Still Trying’ to Land O’Riley Deal

Serie A club unable to meet Celtic’s demands

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano has revealed that Atalanta are yet to give up on their pursuit of the coveted 23-year-old. Given how valuable the Dane is to Rodgers and Co, the transfer insider insisted that their latest bid, worth €23 million, is not enough to convince them to let him leave. Romano said:

“Not close yet. Atalanta are still trying. Atlanta had three bids rejected. Celtic keep asking forbig money while Atlantawere going up to €23 million,but it's still not enough to convince Celtic. “They want way more than this. So,let's see what happens to us. Talks continue and he's considered the perfect player by Atalanta to bring in new midfielder but,at the moment, still no green light from Celtic.”

Five-Year Deal Agreed for Norwich’s Adam Idah

Striker notched 11 goal involvements on loan last term

According to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, Celtic have agreed a five-year deal to sign striker Adam Idah from Norwich City this summer, which would see him remain at the club until 2029.

The journalist revealed that the Scottish side are set to fork out an initial fee of £8.5 million for the 23-year-old Irishman, who has notched 50 goals and 13 assists in his 188-outing career with both Norwich and Celtic.

Adam Idah - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Norwich 116 17 4 8/1 Norwich U21 33 15 7 3/0 Norwich U18 20 9 0 0/0 Celtic 19 9 2 2/0 Ireland 26 4 0 2/0

Rodgers and Co had their interest piqued by Idah’s five-month loan deal at the latter stage of 2023/24 and on the back of his stint, which saw him rack up a tally of nine goals and a duo of assists, Celtic are set to make his switch permanent.All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/08/2024